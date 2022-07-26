ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Navarro urges Trump to skip planned DC speech: I had to fight ‘Brother Larry’ Kudlow on daily basis

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LERLV_0gtDd6Pl00
Tweet

Former Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro urged former President Trump not to deliver his keynote speech at the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), criticizing members of the think tank’s staff and alleging they were working on a “‘Trumpism without Trump’ coup.”

Trump is set to deliver remarks on Tuesday at an AFPI summit, returning to Washington for the first time in a year and a half amid speculation he will run for president again in 2024.

But Navarro said Trump should put off the speech despite the need to create a stable of policy experts.

“Yes, it is important for President Trump to have a well-credentialed stable of policy experts capable of both building a 2024 platform and finding solid MAGA talent to populate a new Trump Administration. But the AFPI Trojan Horse—whose leadership is now bragging about how it will staff Trump’s ‘shadow cabinet’—is decidedly not that,” Navarro wrote in an op-ed on conservative website American Greatness.

Navarro slammed members of the AFPI, including former Energy Secretary Rick Perry, former National Security Council chief of staff Fred Fleitz and former economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

“As I document in Taking Back Trump’s America, I had to fight Brother Larry on an almost daily basis, not just on trade policy but also in my efforts to advance Trump’s two most simple rules: buy American, hire American. And Kudlow worked hand-in-hand with several members of Trump’s Council of Economic Advisors (CEA), who now constitute the free trade core of AFPI’s economic experts,” he claimed in his op-ed.

Navarro also called those associated with the AFPI “grifters” and claimed that their “broader agenda” might be to “hijack the political attractiveness of Trumpism but replace Trump with an AFPI-anointed RINO [Republican in name only].”

Marc Lotter, chief communications officer for the AFPI, slammed Navarro in an email to The Hill and noted Navarro’s previous support for 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

“It is unfortunate to see Mr. Navarro, a former Hillary Clinton supporter, turning into the DC swamp creature he once abhorred. AFPI is lead by nine former cabinet level officials and nearly 20 senior White House officials from Trump’s White House,” Lotter said.

“As it relates to the other comments, AFPI is currently hosting a two-day summit laying out a detailed policy agenda for the future. The fact President Trump is closing this event shows his support for AFPI’s work to continue the policies that put America First!” he added.

Comments / 20

Charlene Imholt
2d ago

Trump just wants attention and something to do. He doesn’t get enough attention on the golf course. He loves “big” crowds cheering for him.

Reply(1)
7
Eileen Pepek
2d ago

Hopefully he will be unable to run because he will be cooling his heels in a prison cell.

Reply
11
Doesn’t Compute
1d ago

I seriously had to stop reading this clip, when I got to him putting together another trump administration for a second term in office. Why even bother?! Whom ever he picks for any position, will ultimately be fired or quit his / her post before too long, anyways. So, as I said, why even bother?! And besides , he is NOT going to win, anyways. So luckily, this is something that is never going to come to fruition, anyways.

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Business Insider

House Republican who voted against certifying 2020 election results now says Trump 'lost his mind' and that it 'would be best for the party' if someone else led it in 2024

Chris Jacobs nixed his reelection bid after announcing support for a ban on military-style rifles. No longer facing GOP primary voters, Jacobs says his party needs a leader other than Trump. He said Trump "lost his mind" after the 2020 election, despite voting against certifying the results. Republican Rep. Chris...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

What happens if the GOP tries to dump Trump in 2024?

In a world where Donald Trump potentially loses the 2024 Republican primary, would he call the election rigged and lead an exodus with his base? “That is the threat that Republicans are all terrified of and it explains a lot of the weird dynamics in Republican politics,” says Chris Hayes. July 12, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Kudlow
Person
Peter Navarro
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Rick Perry
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'

The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

What Donald Trump Limo Video on Jan. 6 Reveals

The January 6 Committee has retweeted a video of Donald Trump's presidential limo following testimony that he allegedly tried to grab the steering wheel to drive it to the Capitol Building. Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to Trump's ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, gave testimony in Tuesday afternoon's last minute...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trump White House#Maga#Trump Administration#American Greatness#Afpi#Energy#National Security Council#Trump S Council
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony has been ruined and so has the January 6 Committee

So did you hear the latest news? Yep, Charles Payne accepted my friend request. But also, according to NPR, the January 6 hearings are now extending into July. Yeah, I guess they're using the same calendar as two-weeks to flatten the curve. But thank God, because the stuff I've watched so far has been so riveting. To hell with that summer vacation to Key West. I know what I'm doing the first week or two of July. Yeah.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Trump 'Terrified' as Walls 'Closing in' With Cipollone Hearing: Mary Trump

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, said Saturday that her uncle is "terrified" after former White House counsel Pat Cipollone was interviewed Friday by the House select committee that is investigating last year's Capitol riot. Cipollone testified before the committee behind closed doors after the panel subpoenaed...
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

650K+
Followers
76K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy