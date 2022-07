A 91-year-old woman has died following a two-vehicle collision in Aspen Hill on Monday, Montgomery County police said. Around 10 a.m. Monday, Henrietta Gomez of Silver Spring was driving a gray 2016 Nissan Sentra and was trying to turn left from Norbeck Road onto Baltimore Road when she was struck by a gray 2015 Volkswagen Jetta that was traveling east on Norbeck Road, police said Thursday in a press release.

ASPEN HILL, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO