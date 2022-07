Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV) is facing political headwinds as he vies for reelection in what is shaping up to be a strong Republican year — even in his own home. In March, Horsford’s wife tweeted about her frustration that the congressman is running for another term even after he admitted to a long-running affair with a former intern for the late Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

