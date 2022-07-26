ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The PLL: Original Sin Cast Drops Hints For Fans Of The OG Series

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max’s new Pretty Little Liars series brings a darker,...

Distractify

Elena Goode Reveals 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Will Leave Fans Wanting More (EXCLUSIVE)

A brand-new generation of little liars has graced the small screen in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. The HBO Max original, which serves as a spinoff of the beloved Freeform teen drama Pretty Little Liars, has been a long time coming; it's one of the most anticipated shows of the year, and we are thrilled to return to our roots, aka the PLL franchise.
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Major Update Revealed

Fans of Criminal Minds rejoice! The long-running crime drama came to an end in 2020 after 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes on TV. But after much speculation and wishful thinking, the show is set to make a return on Paramount+. TVLine reported the news on Wednesday to huge...
Popculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 Premiere Date Set at ABC This Fall

Grey's Anatomy is returning to ABC for its 19th season in the fall and we now have a premiere date for TV's longest-running primetime medical drama. The hit series will debut its new season on Thursday, Oct. 6. Grey's Anatomy will be joined by spinoff Station 19 — launching its sixth season — and Alaska Daily, a new drama starring two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank and created by Oscar-winning writer Tom McCarthy (Spotlight).
Popculture

'The Blacklist': Megan Boone Lands Major TV Role After Exiting NBC Drama

Megan Boone scored her first major television role since leaving NBC's The Blacklist. She will star in an episode of Fox's upcoming anthology drama series Accused. The episode will be directed by Oscar-winner Marlee Matlin and written by novelist Maile Meloy. The episode will star three Deaf actors, Stephanie Nogueras,...
epicstream.com

Criminal Minds Reboot Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know

Criminal Minds is back with a vengeance. Two years after the 15th season of the original Criminal Minds series aired its last episode, we finally got to learn more about the reboot. Criminal Minds first came out in September 2005; this time, Paramount+ will handle the reboot series, which is practically the 16th season of the series. Here is everything we know about Paramount’s Criminal Minds reboot.
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2022

July is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. After stocking its library full of titles including everything from The Bob's Burgers Movie to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in July 2022, HBO Max is preparing to roll out a slate of fresh content, the streamer officially unveiling its full list of August 2022 incoming titles.
Elite Daily

Rachel And Gabby Finally Split Up Their Guys — It Got Messy

From the moment it was announced that Season 19 of The Bachelorette would have two leads, fans were wondering how exactly everything would work. Three weeks into Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season, they finally got some clear answers. After feeling fed up with the men having the upper hand by being able to date both Bachelorettes, Gabby and Rachel took matters into their own hands and told the men they had to “pick a lane” and choose which one of them they’d like to continue pursuing. Here’s your breakdown of who picked Gabby and who picked Rachel on The Bachelorette.
Decider.com

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Episode Guide: How Many Episodes in the HBO Max Series?

Two can keep a secret… But I can’t, because the long awaited premiere of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is officially here. A is back, and this time is out for blood against a whole new set of little liars. Brought to life by Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, this slasher is like no other, as it brings a whole new twist on what it truly means to be tortured.
Decider.com

Woman Crush Wednesday: Chandler Kinney Is A True Gem in ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’

July may already be coming to an end, but top-notch content continues to come in hot on all of your favorite streaming platforms through these dog days of summer and beyond. With today’s last Woman Crush Wednesday of the month, we seek to celebrate one of those amazing actresses who is leading the way in one of the latest greatest titles coming out now. This week, we’re celebrating an up-and-coming actress and singer who has already made her mark as a talent to watch out for thanks to memorable performances as a child actress, but who is now coming into her own in her early 20s, branching out and taking on a slew of diverse, interesting, and challenging new roles. She’s truly going places so be sure to remember her name as you give it up for her, your WCW, the captivating Chandler Kinney!
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s when you can enjoy each fresh episode of ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’

The Pretty Little Liars franchise is set to gain yet another entry in the form of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. The upcoming teen drama slasher series takes place 20 years after the original, and follows a brand-new collection of teens as they suffer for the deeds of their parents. Fans of the original series, which aired its final episode back in 2017, are already delighted at the prospect of a new venture into the Pretty Little Liars universe. Original Sin is the fourth television series in the franchise, following the original and two short-lived spin-offs — Ravenswood, and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists— as well as a webseries called Pretty Dirty Secrets.
TVLine

Reboot Lands Hulu Release Date — Plus, Get a First Look at Sitcom Satire Starring Keegan-Michael Key

Click here to read the full article. Reboot, Hulu’s forthcoming comedy from Modern Family’s Steve Levitan, officially has a premiere date. Mark your calendars: The first two episodes arrive Tuesday, Sept. 20 with new episodes streaming weekly after that. The streamer also released first-look photos from the series, which you can check out below. Steeped in the irony of the television industry’s continued resolve to reboot hit shows from the past, the satire begins when Hulu reboots an early aughts family sitcom. With its dysfunctional cast forced back together, “they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world,” per the...
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum

It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
Deadline

‘Abbott Elementary’ Library Streaming Rights To Be Shared By HBO Max & Hulu

Click here to read the full article. HBO Max and Hulu will share the co-exclusive streaming rights to complete seasons of ABC’s breakout new comedy series Abbott Elementary. It is not surprising that Abbott Elementary‘s library streaming rights were sold so quickly — after the show’s initial 13-episode midseason run — since the workplace comedy created by and starring Quinta Brunson has been a ratings and critical success and just landed seven Emmy nominations for its first season, including Outstanding Comedy Series. What is more surprising is the unusual arrangement, with HBO Max and Hulu sharing the series’ exclusive complete season...
Elite Daily

Harry Sent Lizzo Flowers After Her Song Overtook His On The Charts

After gradually climbing up the Billboard Hot 100 chart since its release in April, Lizzo’s latest single “About Damn Time” has finally reached the No. 1 spot. The star celebrated the huge milestone with fans on TikTok, where she also revealed Harry Styles sent her a gift to congratulate her on her single’s success.
