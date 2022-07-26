The PLL: Original Sin Cast Drops Hints For Fans Of The OG Series

July may already be coming to an end, but top-notch content continues to come in hot on all of your favorite streaming platforms through these dog days of summer and beyond. With today’s last Woman Crush Wednesday of the month, we seek to celebrate one of those amazing actresses who is leading the way in one of the latest greatest titles coming out now. This week, we’re celebrating an up-and-coming actress and singer who has already made her mark as a talent to watch out for thanks to memorable performances as a child actress, but who is now coming into her own in her early 20s, branching out and taking on a slew of diverse, interesting, and challenging new roles. She’s truly going places so be sure to remember her name as you give it up for her, your WCW, the captivating Chandler Kinney!

