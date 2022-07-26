ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZEBEDEE, VIKER Launch Bitcoin Rewards For Solitaire, Sudoku Games

By Shawn Amick
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZEBEDEE has partnered with VIKER to bring bitcoin rewards to three classic video games. Solitaire, Sudoku and Missing Letters will begin rewarding players in bitcoin on ZEBEDEE’s mobile app. Users can earn bitcoin for free and can transfer their bitcoin off the platform or spend it. ZEBEDEE, a...

