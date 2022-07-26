ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No one in home where SWAT team was called

By Joe Gorman
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said Tuesday morning no one was found inside a North Side home Friday where a SWAT team was called out.

The incident, however, is still under investigation and charges may be filed at a later date, said Lt. Mohammad Awad of the Detective Bureau.

Officers were called to a home about 6:30 p.m. in the single digit block of Bissell Avenue for a report of a man with a gun and the man supposedly ran inside and would not come out. The Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team was then called.

CRT members stormed the house about 10:30 p.m. but no one was inside.

A woman who lives across the street from that house was cited for misconduct at an emergency because she refused to go inside after being asked several times by police.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

