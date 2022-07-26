ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford, Mitsubishi among vehicle recalls

By U.S. National Highway Traffic & Safety Administration
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cREKO_0gtDbrRj00

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for July 14 through 21, including a Ford recall involving 100,689 units and a Mitsubishi recall involving 56,080 units. See the list of the week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:

Audi

Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Audi) is recalling certain 1998 Audi A8 and 1997-1998 Audi A4 vehicles equipped with Non-Azide Driver air bag Inflators (NADI) that do not contain phase stabilized ammonium nitrate (PSAN) propellant. Due to a manufacturing issue, the NADI inflator may absorb moisture, causing the inflator to explode or the air bag cushion to underinflate. 28,624 units are affected. Read more

BMW

BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2022-2023 iX xDrive40, iX xDrive50, iX M60, 2022 i4 eDrive40, and i4 M50 vehicles equipped with hybrid electric powertrains. While in Valet Parking Mode, the Central Information Display (CID) may not display critical safety information, such as warning messages and/or warning lights. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 101, "Control and Displays." 6,930 units are affected. Read more

Buick

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Buick Regal vehicles. In the event of a vacuum-power brake assist failure, a software error in the electronic brake control module (EBCM) may result in a loss of power brake assist. As such, these vehicles fail to conform to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 135, "Light vehicle brake systems." 23,734 units are affected. Read more

Chevrolet

General Motors (GM) has decided that certain 2022 model year Chevrolet Silverado, and GMC Sierra vehicles equipped with an accessory sport bar. The accessory sport bar contains a high-mounted brake light that may not function. In addition, it may block the vehicle's existing high-mounted brake light. As such, these vehicles may fail to conform to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, "lamps, reflective devices, and associated equipment." 242 units are affected. Read more

Chrysler

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2022 Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger, and Chrysler 300 vehicles. The Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) sensor battery may fail prematurely and cause the sensor to become inoperative. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 138, "Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems." 52,340 units are affected. Read more

Dodge

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2022 Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger, and Chrysler 300 vehicles. The Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) sensor battery may fail prematurely and cause the sensor to become inoperative. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 138, "Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems." 52,340 units are affected. Read more

Ford

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2022 Escape, 2021-2022 Lincoln Corsair, and 2022 Maverick vehicles equipped with 2.5L HEV or PHEV engines. In the event of an engine failure, engine oil and fuel vapor may be released into the engine compartment and accumulate near ignition sources such as hot engine or exhaust components, possibly resulting in an engine compartment fire. 100,689 units are affected. Read more

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2022 Lincoln Aviator and Ford Explorer vehicles. The engine rails may have been improperly heat-treated. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard numbers 208, "Occupant Crash Protection" and 301, "Fuel System Integrity." 1,000 units are affected. Read more

GMC

General Motors (GM) has decided that certain 2022 model year Chevrolet Silverado, and GMC Sierra vehicles equipped with an accessory sport bar. The accessory sport bar contains a high-mounted brake light that may not function. In addition, it may block the vehicle's existing high-mounted brake light. As such, these vehicles may fail to conform to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, "lamps, reflective devices, and associated equipment." 242 units are affected. Read more

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Ioniq HEV and Ionic PHV vehicles previously recalled under recall number 18V-704. The Power Relay Assembly (PRA) located underneath the rear seat may overheat. 10,575 units are affected. Read more

Lincoln

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2022 Escape, 2021-2022 Lincoln Corsair, and 2022 Maverick vehicles equipped with 2.5L HEV or PHEV engines. In the event of an engine failure, engine oil and fuel vapor may be released into the engine compartment and accumulate near ignition sources such as hot engine or exhaust components, possibly resulting in an engine compartment fire. 100,689 units are affected. Read more

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2022 Lincoln Aviator and Ford Explorer vehicles. The engine rails may have been improperly heat-treated. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard numbers 208, "Occupant Crash Protection" and 301, "Fuel System Integrity." 1,000 units are affected. Read more

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2022 Lincoln Navigator vehicles. The headlight control module software may cause the side marker and daytime running lights to fail. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, "Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment." 965 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 vehicles. The generator wiring harness may be incorrectly connected to the electric power steering, which can result in an electrical surge. Two units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2022 AMG EQS53, EQS580, EQS450, 2021 S500, S580, and Maybach S580 vehicles. The rearview camera may not display the rearview image due to a software error in the MBUX multimedia system. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility." 8,530 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2020 GLC350E4 vehicles. The transmission wiring harness may be routed improperly, allowing it to chafe against the front drive shaft, which can cause loss of drive power. 1,168 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 and GLS 580 vehicles. The front air bag wiring harness may be routed incorrectly, which can cause the air bag not to deploy properly. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 208, "Occupant Crash Protection." 81 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450, EQS 580 and AMG EQS53 vehicles. The front or rear bumper tow ring assembly may have insufficient thread depth, which can result in the tow ring detaching from the vehicle. 2,526 units are affected. Read more

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2016-2018 Mercedes-Benz Metris vans. The value for the maximum combined load weight capacity of the tires is incorrect. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 110, "Tire and Loading Information." 24,403 units are affected. Read more

Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is recalling certain 2022 Outlander vehicles. The rearview camera may not display the rearview image due to a software error. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility." 56,080 units are affected. Read more

Subaru

Subaru of America, Inc. (Subaru) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Outback and Legacy vehicles. A programming error in the Transmission Control Unit (TCU) may allow the clutch to engage before the drive chain is completely clamped. 182 units are affected. Read more

Subaru of America, Inc. (Subaru) is recalling certain 2022 Outback vehicles. The engine wiring harness may have been damaged, resulting in a loose electrical connection to the engine control unit (ECU). 15 units are affected. Read more

Toyota

Southeast Toyota Distributors, LLC (SET) is recalling certain 2020-2022 4Runner vehicles equipped with 20-inch Black Gunner Wheels. The load carrying capacity modification labels are incorrect. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 110, "Tire Selection and Rims." 280 units are affected. Read more

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing (Toyota) is recalling certain 2022 Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles equipped with a Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) system. Incorrect programming of the parking-assist electronic control unit (ECU) software, may cause the front camera image to appear on the multimedia display instead of the rear camera image when the shifter is placed into reverse. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, "Rear Visibility." 31,428 units are affected. Read more

To find more recalls for vehicles, groceries, consumer products and more, visit USA TODAY's searchable recalls database.

Related
USA TODAY

Nissan, Ford among vehicle recalls last week

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for July 7 through 14, including a Nissan recall involving 180,176 units and a Ford recall involving 100,689 units. See the list of last week's car recalls involving t10 or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database...
CARS
Autoblog

Porsche, Dodge three-peat as J.D. Power most appealing car brands

In 2020 and 2021, responses to the the J.D. Power APEAL questionnaire crowned Porsche as the most appealing brand in the luxury segment and Dodge as the most appealing mainstream brand. With the 2022 study results out, seems we're having Kartoffelsuppe and donuts for the third year in a row. Porsche took the crown ahead of Genesis by two points — the gap having shrunk by one point compared to last year when Porsche beat Genesis by three. Those two were followed by Cadillac, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW in the luxury top five. Dodge put a 19-point gap between it and second-place Ram, followed by GMC, Chevrolet, and Kia in the mass market top five. The lesson is that with great handling and great power come great appeal.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Here are the 3 Most Reliable Diesel Pickup Trucks of All Time

Ah, diesel trucks. It’s hard not to love them. However, diesel trucks come with a bit of a learning curve. Driving these big oil burners isn’t the hard part; it’s the slightly strange mechanics of how the trucks work. An unreliable diesel engine might just be the worst automotive experience ever, but having a solid diesel is unlike anything else. Here are the three most reliable diesel pickup trucks of all time.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

These Cars Cost the Least To Own Over Five Years

Car buying can be expensive, frustrating, and tricky, but it doesn’t always have to be that way. Frankly, some cars are priced competitively and cost very little to own. If you stack the deck in your favor and buy one of these cars, you might save money during your ownership. Here are some cars that cost the least to own over five years, like the Toyota Corolla.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Only 1 Sports Car Comes With a Fuel Economy Over 30 Mpg

Sports cars often have big engines and impressive performance figures to ensure a thrilling ride and exciting acceleration. Because of this, they use a lot of fuel, making the vehicles not exactly known for their superior fuel economy ratings. However, there are a few outliers, like the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata, the only sports car on the market with a fuel economy of 30 mpg or higher.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2023 Subaru Line-Up: What’s New?

For the needs of all shoppers, a Subaru is one of the best purchases you could imagine. Many Subaru models come standard with all-wheel drive, offer everyone plenty of driver assistance technologies, and can be pretty comfortable. With the ever-growing popularity, shoppers certainly want to know what changes are coming to these models for the upcoming 2023 year.
BUYING CARS
The Detroit Free Press

GM reports 39% drop in second quarter with net income of $1.7 billion, warns of cost cuts

General Motors' second-quarter earnings came in about 39% lower than the year-ago period as ongoing production disruptions persisted due to supply chain issues and an industry-wide global semiconductor chip shortage. As fears of a nationwide recession loom, GM assured Wall Street on Tuesday that it is already taking cost-cutting measures, such as dialing back on new hires, and is prepared to do more if needed.  ...
MARKETS
MotorBiscuit

These Are Consumer Reports Five Best Hybrid SUVs for Great MPG

We all want to save some gas. We can do that by driving less, by driving smarter, or by swooping up a fuel-efficient hybrid SUV. Hybrids are great at saving fuel because their electric engines provide an electric boost when you need it. Consumer Reports has rated these five as the best hybrid SUVs for saving gas, and at today’s gas prices, you can start saving on your first trip.
GAS PRICE
MotorAuthority

Audi Q6 3-row SUV revealed for China

Audi has revealed a new mid-size SUV developed exclusively for China. The vehicle is called a Q6, but it has no relation to the Q6 E-Tron electric SUV Audi will sell globally, including here in the U.S. The Q6 developed for China is based on Volkswagen Group's MQB platform designed...
WORLD
SlashGear

Ford's Electric Pickup Truck Is A Cop, Now

Ford, one of America's biggest car companies, is gradually introducing more electric vehicles into its lineup. Just last week, the company announced its battery strategy to produce 600,000 EVs by 2023. It has also invested $11.4 billion to build a mega campus known as Blue Oval City to manufacture electric vehicles. If things pan out, Ford expects electric vehicles to contribute at least 40% of its total domestic sales by 2030.
CARS
Autoweek.com

1990 Nissan Turbo Z Satisfies Enthusiasts, Just like the Stanza

Nissan introduced North America to the all-new Z32-platform Z-Car for the 1990 model year, and it was slicker and quicker than its Z31 predecessor. Motor Trend gave the new 1990 Turbo Z its Import Car of the Year award, and Nissan produced this multi-page magazine advertisement to do a bit of bragging on the subject.
CARS
torquenews.com

Honda’s Plan For Making the CR-V Hybrid Its Most Popular Model

Honda is about to drop the new 2023 CR-V, and the big news will be the emergence of the Hybrid as its sales leader. Honda’s CR-V now “outsells” all other Honda vehicle models in the U.S. by more than two to one. Sure, the only thing holding Honda, and all manufacturers, back from selling many more vehicles is the gummed-up supply chain. Yet, the fact remains the CR-V is now the defacto face of Honda in the USA. What we find very interesting, and also encouraging, is that soon the top-selling Honda trim will be the CR-V Hybrid.
GAS PRICE
