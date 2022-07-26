ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Joe and Bo Get You Set for Training Camp

By The Joe Rose Show
560 The Joe
560 The Joe
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XPixZ_0gtDbXzJ00

It's finally here! Veterans are reporting today to the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens as the Dolphins get set to open up training camp tomorrow morning. The team will be led by a new Head Coach in Mike McDaniel as they look to improve on a nine win season a year ago. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be entering a critical third year. Tua will be joined by a sorts of weapons that have been added including elite wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Kim Bokamper joined The Joe Rose Show on Tuesday morning to go over all of the storylines entering camp. You can listen to the conversation right here and don't miss the show broadcasting live from training camp from 6-10am!

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
City
Miami, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
City
Miami Gardens, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers Sign RB Jeremy McNichols

The Pittsburgh Steelers have filled their 90th roster spot, signing running back Jeremy McNichols a day after releasing Trey Edmunds. McNichols, 26, was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fifth-round pick in 2017 but failed to catch on with the team. He played two games for the San Francisco 49ers that season, followed by a game with the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 and a game with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt attends training camp

A former head coach is in the building. Dave Wannstedt, former head coach of the Chicago Bears from 1993-98, was present at Halas Hall for Thursday's practice during training camp. Wannstedt coached at several universities before serving as the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, the head coach of the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Bokamper
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Poles and Eberflus Discuss The Team As Training Camp Begins

As the Chicago Bears start training camp, general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus discuss the state of the team. Well, training camp is here. The Chicago Bears start camp today. That means the regular season is around the corner. The fans get to see how the team progresses and give their opinions on who is doing well or struggling. They no longer have to depend on media reports to tell them.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee Titans training camp: Photos from Day 1

The Tennessee Titans took part in their first practice of training camp on Wednesday, July 27, and there were some great photos to come of it. Not only did we get to see the players in action, we also saw them with their families, as safety Kevin Byard, running back Derrick Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill were among those to bring their loved ones to practice.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Baptist Health#American Football
ClutchPoints

Trey Lance struggles with accuracy in 49ers training camp practice

The San Francisco 49ers are going with Trey Lance for the 2022 season. They settled their quarterback controversy by allowing Jimmy Garoppolo to seek out a trade and naming Lance the starter, the role has assumed in training camp. Lance backed Garoppolo up in his rookie season. He complete 41 of his 71 passing attempts, […] The post Trey Lance struggles with accuracy in 49ers training camp practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AllLions

Detroit Lions Training Camp Primer

The Detroit Lions begin training camp Wednesday, and the Honolulu Blue Kool-Aid is flowing. It is optimism season, yet Detroit general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell appear to have their team on the right track. In saying that, it’s not difficult to improve on only a three-win season.
DETROIT, MI
Cincy Jungle

Bengals training camp Day 1 recap

So much has happened in just the last two days for the Bengals. But the grind of training camp has begun, and there’s much to discuss. Before taking the field, Zac Taylor had to address the news from yesterday. Taylor did confirm quarterback Joe Burrow underwent an appendectomy. Burrow felt discomfort with his stomach earlier in the week, but his appendix did not burst, so it was not emergency surgery and it was successful.
CINCINNATI, OH
560 The Joe

560 The Joe

Miami, FL
129
Followers
369
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Live coverage of the Miami Hurricanes, Miami Dolphins, and Florida Panthers! Stream, read and download 560 The Joe WQAM from any device on Audacy.

 https://www.audacy.com/wqam

Comments / 0

Community Policy