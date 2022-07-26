Joe and Bo Get You Set for Training Camp

It's finally here! Veterans are reporting today to the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens as the Dolphins get set to open up training camp tomorrow morning. The team will be led by a new Head Coach in Mike McDaniel as they look to improve on a nine win season a year ago. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be entering a critical third year. Tua will be joined by a sorts of weapons that have been added including elite wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Kim Bokamper joined The Joe Rose Show on Tuesday morning to go over all of the storylines entering camp. You can listen to the conversation right here and don't miss the show broadcasting live from training camp from 6-10am!