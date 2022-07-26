Feed your brain with unlimited documentaries with this award-winning streaming site

Stack Commerce

In case you missed it, Netflix just got more expensive. The basic plans now run $10 a month, while the highest tier has gone up to $20. Even if you share an account with the rest of your household, that’s still nearly $250 a year, a considerable chunk of which could have gone to more important expenses, like food (hello inflation).

Streaming sites may not offer sustenance, but they do provide you with endless entertainment. For platforms like CuriosityStream, though, you also get brain food, thanks to its expansive roster of the world’s best documentaries. For a limited time only, you can grab a lifetime subscription on sale for less than the annual price of a Netflix subscription.

Launched by Discovery Communications founder and media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is an award-winning streaming and on-demand viewing destination where you can bask in fact-based programming. It provides immersive experiences that put you on a journey through our world and beyond, from David Attenborough, who will teach you about the natural world, to Brian Greene, who will broaden your perspective on space, time, and the future with stunning visuals and engaging storytelling.

A subscription nets you unfettered access to thousands of the world’s best documentaries spanning a broad spectrum of topics, including nature, history, science, and more. You can download shows to watch anytime, anywhere, even without an internet connection. New content is added weekly, too, so you’ll never run out of exciting things to watch. Plus, they’re all available in HD, allowing you to enjoy the content in stunning detail using any device, whether it’s your smartphone, tablet, desktop, or TV.

“It is like having PBS, BBC, NatGeo., etc. all in one affordable place,” says one happy subscriber.

Formerly $250, you can grab a lifetime subscription to the CuriosityStream HD plan for only $179.

Prices subject to change.