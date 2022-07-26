ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Bossier Chamber, mayor celebrates the 25th anniversary of a local, family-owned business

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 2 days ago

A Bossier City family-owned business celebrated it's 25th anniversary on Monday.

“The Bossier Chamber is proud to celebrate the success of Advance Awards & Gifts with owners Larry and Terri Hensley,” said Bossier Chamber President/CEO Lisa Johnson. “Their business has done a lot to help celebrate the successes in our region the last 25 years through their time and talents and we are excited to celebrate their success as well.”

In 1996, Terri Hensley and her husband Larry opened Advance Awards and Gifts,  a full-service awards and promotional products company.

"We are really proud to still be here and still being supported by the community," said Terri.

On Monday, the Bossier Chamber hosted a ribbon cutting for Advance's anniversary. In attendance was Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler, Shreveport Chamber of Commerce and members of the community.

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce said they seek to promote the business community of Northwest Louisiana. Ribbon cuttings, grand openings, groundbreakings, and anniversaries are a great way to celebrate economic growth in our community.

"It has been a great 25, hopefully more than 25. Thank you guys for being in Bossier City," said Chandler.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Bossier Chamber, mayor celebrates the 25th anniversary of a local, family-owned business

