New Grocery Outlet discount supermarket to open in Thousand Oaks

A new Grocery Outlet discount supermarket is opening Thursday in Thousand Oaks.

The store is located at 25 E. Hillcrest Drive at the former site of an Office Depot. It will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Based in Emeryville, Grocery Outlet has more than 400 locations in California, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington.

The chain offers a full range of products, including fresh produce, meat, deli and dairy, along with a wide assortment of natural and organic choices. It also carries a large selection of beer and wine, health and beauty care and seasonal items.

Thursday's grand opening starts at 7 a.m. with various gifts for customers, including gift cards ranging from $5 to $500 for the first 100 shoppers. A ribbon-cutting will take place at 4:30 p.m.

Through Aug. 25, customers will also have the chance to win $1,000 in groceries by entering a contest on Grocery Outlet's website.

Mike Harris covers the East County cities of Moorpark, Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks, as well as transportation countywide. You can contact him at mike.harris@vcstar.com or 805-437-0323.

