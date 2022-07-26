ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Oaks, CA

New Grocery Outlet discount supermarket to open in Thousand Oaks

By Mike Harris, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41BC2a_0gtDazXk00

A new Grocery Outlet discount supermarket is opening Thursday in Thousand Oaks.

The store is located at 25 E. Hillcrest Drive at the former site of an Office Depot. It will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Based in Emeryville, Grocery Outlet has more than 400 locations in California, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington.

Milestone: Landmark Latino grocery in Santa Paula closes after 25 years. New owners plan comeback

The chain offers a full range of products, including fresh produce, meat, deli and dairy, along with a wide assortment of natural and organic choices. It also carries a large selection of beer and wine, health and beauty care and seasonal items.

Thursday's grand opening starts at 7 a.m. with various gifts for customers, including gift cards ranging from $5 to $500 for the first 100 shoppers. A ribbon-cutting will take place at 4:30 p.m.

Through Aug. 25, customers will also have the chance to win $1,000 in groceries by entering a contest on Grocery Outlet's website.

Mike Harris covers the East County cities of Moorpark, Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks, as well as transportation countywide. You can contact him at mike.harris@vcstar.com or 805-437-0323.

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM and get all the latest Moorpark, Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks, and transportation news from Star reporter Mike Harris. Get a digital subscription.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ventura County Reporter

THE SAGA OF SESPE | Ojai’s first cannabis dispensary traveled a rocky road to community acceptance

PICTURED: Chelsea Sutula (center) and Sespe Creek staff. Photo submitted. The promise of safe access to medical marijuana was a big reason Chelsea Sutula moved to California in 2009. It ended up being the right move, since she’s now finding success as the owner and CEO of Ojai’s first cannabis dispensary, Sespe Creek, and is formulating plans for a cannabis lounge where people can gather together to enjoy the products she sells.
OJAI, CA
KHYL V101.1

These Are California's Best Beach Bars

Sometimes, a refreshing beverage during a long day at the beach is all you need. There are many bars located just off of the sand that provide that, and so much more! Lining the California coast, these bars are rated as some of the best beach bars in the Golden State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Monica Mirror

Legendary New Orleans Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening on the Westside

Willie Mae Seaton coming to Venice by end of summer. Venerable New Orleans icon Willie Mae Seaton is coming to Los Angeles with what is considered by some to be the best-fried chicken in the United States as reported by Eater Los Angeles. Their hospitality group will open a full restaurant in Venice at 324 Lincoln Boulevard this summer and they plan to expand into the West Coast long-term. Willie Mae’s Scotch House is a huge part of the culinary scene and history of Louisiana and New Orleans specifically. Seaton’s group has previously tested the waters in Los Angeles by partnering with the founders of HiHo Cheeseburger Jerry Greenberg, also of Sugarfish, and Lowel Sharron to make a fried chicken sandwich here in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thousand Oaks, CA
Lifestyle
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
City
Simi Valley, CA
City
Washington, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Moorpark, CA
City
Emeryville, CA
State
Oregon State
City
Thousand Oaks, CA
City
Santa Paula, CA
NBC San Diego

Johnny Cash's Hillside Home in Ventura Is on the Market for $1.8 Million

Down a straight and narrow highway in the hills of Southern California lies the home of "The Man in Black" himself, Johnny Cash. Cash, one of the best-known country music singers of the 20th century, was also known for his loner, outlaw image -- so it's no surprise that when he built a home in California, he built it in a quiet area of the hills between Ventura and Ojai at 8736 Nye Road.
VENTURA, CA
signalscv.com

Central Park contractor fired due to ‘lack of performance’

The contractor overseeing the near $11 million expansion effort at Central Park was fired earlier this year by the city of Santa Clarita due to a “lack of performance,” city officials said on Wednesday. However, it appears the city of Santa Clarita is not alone in alleging that...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Harris
The Associated Press

City of Hope Opens the Most Advanced Comprehensive Cancer Center in Orange County, Calif., Delivering World-Renowned Treatment, Research and Cancer Cures to the Nation’s Sixth Largest County

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, opens its visionary comprehensive cancer center in Orange County, California, creating a national model for delivering breakthrough research and pioneering treatments. The academic cancer center ushers in a new era of hope for people with cancer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005329/en/ City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center delivers world-renowned treatment, research and cancer cures to the nation’s sixth largest county. (Photo: Business Wire)
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Zodys went out of fashion

The Sprouts Farmers Market which recently opened on Chapman Avenue in Garden Grove is welcome, especially as it replaced the long-empty Vons Pavilion store. Long-timers will recall that the Pavilion building was preceded by a Zodys discount department store, a sort of K-Mart-ish operation which sold cheap goods cheap. But...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarket#Food Drink#Grocery Outlet
pacbiztimes.com

Yardi family buys landmark Santa Barbara Riviera property

The courtyard at Riviera Park in Santa Barbara. (courtesy photo) One of the crown jewels of Santa Barbara commercial real estate has changed ownership from one prominent South Coast family to another. Riviera Park, which housed the original buildings of what would later become UC Santa Barbara, was sold on July 22 for an undisclosed…
SANTA BARBARA, CA
streetfoodblog.com

LA’s Large Pancake Vacation spot the Griddle Reopens on Sundown

Probably the most well-known breakfast restaurant in Los Angeles is returning to its Sundown Boulevard residence on Saturday, Could 14. The Griddle, identified for its lengthy morning strains and its automobile tire-sized pancakes, is reopening at 7916 Sundown this week after working as an itinerant brunch choice for a lot of the previous two years. Now the restaurant is again at its cozy nook, able to serve clients from the massive cubicles and large tables inside.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
2urbangirls.com

More Than 600 Southern California Grocery Store Pharmacists Authorize Strike

LOS ANGELES – More than 600 pharmacists and pharmacy workers at Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons and Pavilions stores in Southern California could walk out following an “overwhelming” membership vote to authorize union leadership to call for a strike. No dates have been set for a strike and negotiations...
ECONOMY
crimevoice.com

Ventura County real estate pro accused of grand theft

July 27, 2022 – Ventura County, Ca. As if housing costs throughout Southern California weren’t onerous enough, the notable arrest of a licensed real estate professional who stands accused of 18 separate counts of embezzlement involving the theft of more than $1,000,000 in cash might give any home buyer.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

Little known program in Ventura County plays matchmaker, helping people find affordable housing

A little known program is making some big things happen for some of Ventura County’s homeless, and housing insecure people. The United Way program plays matchmaker, connecting people eligible for aid with landlords to get them into hard to find available low income housing units. The effort is only about three years old, but has helped get nearly 200 people into permanent housing.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy