ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Could the Arizona Legislature get any more conservative? YES. And it just might

By Laurie Roberts, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JtUC9_0gtDav0q00

Buckle in, Arizona. The Legislature is about to take a turn to the right.

Having accomplished their goals of outlawing abortion, making it harder (for certain people) to vote and protecting guns, ensuring that any old Tom, Dick or Dirty Harry can walk around with enough firepower to make war on a congregation or a classroom …

Having chased away good teachers, taken the fight to transgender teens and sabotaged public schools, boosting school budgets but refusing to allow them to actually spend the extra money …

Having kowtowed to the wealthiest among us, conferring upon them not only deep income tax cuts but now also a $6,500 taxpayer-supplied voucher to help pay tuition at the private schools their kids already are attending …

… The Republicans who control the Arizona Legislature are about to become even more conservative.

If that’s even possible.

It's all about candidates' fealty to Trump

Democrats are now just one person short of forcing a tie in each chamber. But unless there’s a Democratic governor, they’ve already rendered themselves irrelevant next year, having made the “strategic” decision not to even compete for seats in some of the state’s precious-few competitive legislative districts.

Look for them to lose seats in November.

Long shots:Democrats hope for election wins to restore abortion rights

Meanwhile, the America First wing of the Republican Party is looking to strengthen its grip on the Legislature.

Having already chased away the last of the moderate Republicans (see: retiring Sen. Paul Boyer), they now are working to oust staunch conservatives who suddenly have become “RINOs” due to their insufficiently enthusiastic response to the ultra-MAGA movement.

“The new crop of Republicans mostly define conservatism as fealty to Trump,” Republican political consultant Tyler Montague told me. “Some of the more pragmatic Republicans are leaving, and that could make it very difficult to actually govern.”

Pressure's on to nix traditional conservatives

Trump, himself, has endorsed five Republicans to either fill open seats or replace conservatives who don’t measure up by bowing down to, well, him.

Consider:

  • House Speaker Rusty Bowers, now running for a state Senate seat, is in the fight for his political life for having dared to demand proof before proceeding with plans to decertify Arizona’s 2020 election. Trump, Rep. Andy Biggs and state GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward are all urging Mesa voters to instead elect former state Sen. David Farnsworth, a guy who believes the devil himself stole the election.
  • Republican Sen. Tyler Pace of Mesa is also on the firing line given that he, at times, strays slightly from the hard line required by the hard right. Trump has endorsed another election denier, Robert Scantlebury, in this, one of the state’s few competitive districts. The winner will face Eva Burch in the general election.
  • In the West Valley, the Trump-endorsed Janae Shamp is hoping to knock out Republican Rep. Joanne Osborne for an open Senate seat. Osborne, like Pace, is more of a traditional conservative. Shamp, like all other Trump candidates, says the 2020 election was stolen. A third candidate, Ryan Eldridge, also is running in this heavily Republican district.

Trump is also pushing:

  • Former state Rep. Anthony Kern for the open Senate seat in Glendale being vacated by the more moderate Sen. Boyer. Kern, who was ousted by voters two years ago, was a fake elector who just happened to be in Washington, D.C., for the Jan. 6, 2021, rally-turned insurrection.
  • Sen. Wendy Rogers, who has transformed the art of election denial into a money making venture. A win by Rogers over her opponent, Sen. Kelly Townsend, won’t really push the Legislature any farther to the right. It just gives the antisemites and white nationalists a pal at the Capitol.

Even more ultra conservatives are running

Add in some of the other ultra conservatives who are hoping to snag seats … Kathy Pearce of Mesa (sister of former Senate President Russell Pearce) comes to mind, as do Steve Zipperman and Liz Harris, a pair of election deniers. Harris ran that absurd door knocking campaign last year that claimed to have found massive fraud in the 2020 election – the one that was debunked in about a minute and a half.

Then there’s Barbara Parker and Darrin Mitchell and and Steve Montenegro. And Austin Smith, who works for Turning Point Action, the pro-Trump youth group that has become a national force in far-right politics.

And Alexander Kolodin, the Arizona Republican Party lawyer who is suing the state to kill the wildly popular early voting program that is – all the sudden after 30 years of Republicans using it to their advantage – rife with fraud. I could go on …

And on.

Arizona Freedom Caucus formed a voting bloc

Mix all that with the newly formed Arizona Freedom Caucus.

It’s a bloc of some of the Legislature’s most extreme Republicans who plan to band together to push Lord knows what next year.

Maybe a bill to block women from going to another state to get an abortion? Or one authorizing the police to start knocking on doors and demanding papers?

Maybe a bill to bar same-sex marriage or outlaw contraception or require Bible study right between homeroom and history class?

Sure, it all sounds unconstitutional, but once upon a time, so did the thought of forcing a rape victim to give birth to her attacker’s baby.

When the GOP fringe becomes the establishment

Axios’ Jeremy Duda reports that Rep. Jake Hoffman of Queen Creek will head the new Freedom Caucus. Hoffman is perhaps best known for being one of Arizona’s fake electors, hoping to hijack the vote for Trump. He also ran an internet troll farm, paying teenagers to dole out disinformation to try to get Trump elected.

Hoffman told reporters the caucus, which he said already has attracted nearly a third of the returning House Republicans with more to come, will vote as a bloc on “non-negotiable” issues.

“In those situations, yes, we will hold the line,” he said. “And there is power in numbers, so we look forward to being able to leverage that on behalf of the people of Arizona.”

On behalf of a third of the state’s voters, that is.

Thanks to gerrymandered political districts and outdated partisan primaries that make it more difficult for independents to vote, Republicans are essentially free to ignore two-thirds of the state’s voters.

Maybe we’ll fix that some day, by reforming the two-party primary system.

Until then, want to know what it looks like when the fringe becomes the establishment?

Just wait.

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on Twitter at @LaurieRoberts.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 12

seabee
2d ago

Hope so, we don’t want to become the cesspool next door people are fleeing from

Reply(3)
11
Jay Burcar
1d ago

The far right Arizona extremists are only doing one thing. Killing the Arizona GOP. Arizona has two Democrat Senators and the state voted in a Democrat President. Never thought I would see that happen in my life time. They know their done and are stealing everything they can because Millennials will control the vote soon as boomer die off.

Reply(3)
3
Related
AZFamily

'Fake electors' from Arizona focus of federal criminal investigation

The deadline to mail in early ballots has passed so Maricopa County's top election official goes over what voters should do if they have their ballots. Full interview with Arizona house speaker Rusty Bowers. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Politics Unplugged sits down with Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers to...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
Local
Arizona Government
knau.org

U.S. Interior to remove derogatory name from 66 federal Arizona sites

Dozens of sites on federal lands in Arizona that include the use of the slur “squaw” will be renamed in September. The U.S. Department of the Interior is in the final stages of renaming more than 660 towns, lakes, rivers and creeks with the derogatory word in its name, including 66 in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Most Arizonans support variety of gun control measures, poll finds

PHOENIX – A clear majority of Arizonans support a variety of gun control policies, but opinions are split on whether stricter laws would actually reduce mass shootings, according to poll results released Wednesday. In a survey conducted July 5-15, OH Predictive Insights asked a representative sample of Arizona voters...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelli Ward
Person
Jake Hoffman
Person
Andy Biggs
Arizona Mirror

Karrin Taylor Robson will have to pay for using Doug Ducey’s state plane

After flying to Tucson on her family’s private jet for a campaign event Friday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson hitched a ride back home on Gov. Doug Ducey’s state plane because her jet was ferrying former Vice President Mike Pence to Nevada. And Robson’s campaign will have to reimburse the state for not just […] The post Karrin Taylor Robson will have to pay for using Doug Ducey’s state plane appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARANA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Movement#Arizona Republican Party#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Arizona Legislature#Republicans#Democrats#Democratic#The Republican Party
azbigmedia.com

Arizona Trump donors double down after Jan. 6 panel questions election fund

Scottsdale resident William Acorn had made occasional donations to conservative candidates in the past, but never considered himself an “avid political person.” That changed in 2020, after a flurry of emails from then-President Donald Trump’s campaign begging Trump donors and supporters to “step up and give us the resources” to challenge Democrats’ plans “to count ILLEGAL ballots.” Acorn became one of tens of thousands of Arizonans who responded with almost 35,000 individual donations to Trump’s “Election Defense Fund.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Affordable housing projects in Arizona are getting rejected due to neighbors’ backlash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is construction going on across the Phoenix metro area, with several apartment complexes being built. But it’s not nearly enough to address the affordable housing crisis across the Valley. Tom Simplot is the director of Arizona’s Department of Housing. He’s placing some of the blame for the housing shortage on city governments that keep rejecting proposals for new multi-housing units.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
J.R. Heimbigner

Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash each month

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

New abortion rules and the impact on Arizona's foster care system

PHOENIX — Now that the US Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, there are concerns about forced pregnancies and potential impacts on Arizona kids in foster care. Jacob Schmitt is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Arizona's Children Association. The agency provides specialized services for the nearly 14,000 foster kids who live here.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC15 Arizona

How APS customers can save on summer bills

PHOENIX — Summertime in Arizona is when most residents brace for high electric bills, but not Abhay Padgaonkar. "I literally cut my bills in half," he told ABC15. Padgaonkar knows more about the topic than most. He was the expert witness in Stacey Champion's 2018 complaint against Arizona Public...
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy