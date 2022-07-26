ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Want to send your child to a private school? Great! Pay for it like I did

By Peter Faur
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

I’ve lived in Phoenix for nearly 20 years, but I grew up and lived most of my adult life in St. Louis. Until 1973, when I entered graduate school in journalism at Kansas State University, I had attended only schools of The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.

You might think I’d be a big supporter of education vouchers, but you’d be wrong.

If you want to send your child to a private or religious school, have at it, but pay for it with private money, not taxpayer dollars. Public education is just too important a pillar of society. It shouldn’t be undercut by private schools siphoning tax money from public coffers.

There's nothing wrong with choice in education

Public schools aren’t perfect.

Still, they’re the best institutions we have for educating most students to have a full life and become contributing members of society. They offer advanced placement classes for students who want to excel.

They provide special education teachers and learning specialists for those who need them. They create extracurricular opportunities in athletics, music and theater. They help students learn to live in a diverse world.

Perhaps most important, they’re accountable to the state for results, and they’re affordable for everyone.

Unequal standards: Arizona shares far less data about voucher users

I understand some parents want educational choices. My family wanted a private education for my sister and me. We were far from rich, but we didn’t look for government money to support our education.

Instead, fellow Lutherans found ways to supply financial help and scholarships for us and others who couldn’t pay full freight to take advantage of their schools. Today’s private and religious schools should do the same, creating mechanisms such as privately financed scholarship funds for students who want to be part of their communities.

What about separation of church and state?

Lost in all the debate about vouchers in Arizona is a key idea, namely, the separation of church and state.

My Lutheran grade school believed so much in the principle that it wouldn’t even accept milk money from the government, much less money to cover the cost of educating students.

Taking tax money, the school thought, would create the possibility of government interference in what it taught about religion, ethics and who knows what else.

Another view: Arizona can go even bolder on school vouchers

The government has no business funneling money to religious organizations. The First Amendment is clear on this point, recent Supreme Court rulings notwithstanding. How we’ve lost sight of such an essential idea is simply beyond me.

I’m angered by the recent, massive expansion of the state’s voucher program on a totally partisan, Republican vote.

No other state has taken vouchers to such an extreme, and while estimates of the financial impact on public education vary widely, it seems obvious that letting families skim off up to $7,000 a year per student will be a significant blow.

Don't drain money from public education

I’m heartened that most Arizonans stepped up in 2018 to oppose voucher expansion. When a similar effort by the Legislature came before voters that year, it went down to resounding defeat by a 2-to-1 margin.

Save Our Schools Arizona is busy getting the issue on the 2024 ballot, and I’m confident voters again will strike down voucher expansion.

I fear that behind all the high-minded rhetoric about school choice, voucher proponents really want to blow up the public education system.

The effort could be grounded in the highly exaggerated claim that government can do nothing right. That becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy when public institutions are deprived of the resources they need to perform well.

We must keep working to improve public education, not drain money from it by a voucher system. We’re best served when public money finances public education, private money finances private education, and those who want private education for their children continue to honor their duty as taxpayers to keep public education strong.

Peter Faur is a former vice president with Phelps Dodge and holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Concordia University in Chicago, a Lutheran school, as well as a master’s in business administration from Fontbonne University, a Catholic school in St. Louis. He is a strong proponent of both public and private education. On Twitter: @peterfaur .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Want to send your child to a private school? Great! Pay for it like I did

Comments / 32

Kay Clark
2d ago

Both my parents worked to ensure that my brother and I were educated in the Catholic School system which also had scholarship programs and work-study programs for those unable to afford it otherwise. My parents were against any government funding due to separation of church and state.

Reply(3)
4
J B
2d ago

public schools should listen to the public, too. too many gangs and illegals are making them not a safe place. coddling bullies because of their race does not work.

Reply
3
Stella Mageo
2d ago

The ban on CRT and Gender Identity in Az did not stop these teachers from teaching it. You say draining fund for public school, I say taking "MY TAX MONEY" and my child where they teach my family values. Thank you bah!

Reply(7)
3
 

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

