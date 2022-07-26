Back-to-school shopping in a time of inflation; Maricopa Community Colleges offer free tuition; Beloved coffee shop expands to Phoenix
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.
Families are expected to
on back-to-school supplies for the third year in a row. But here's how you can save.
Phoenix is using $7 million of its federal pandemic relief dollars to fund the "Route to Relief" program, which will run through December 2024.
Berdena's, a popular coffee shop in Scottsdale, will finally open it's long-awaited third location at The Frederick in Phoenix. Here's what we know.
Today, you can expect heavy rain, with a high near 98 degrees. Heavy rain is expected at night, with a low near 85 degrees. Get the full forecast here.
Today in history
- In 1947, President Harry S. Truman signed the National Security Act, which reorganized America’s armed forces as the National Military Establishment and created the Central Intelligence Agency.
- In 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act.
- In 2002, the Republican-led House voted, 295-132, to create an enormous Homeland Security Department in the biggest government reorganization in decades.
- In 2016, Hillary Clinton became the first woman to be nominated for president by a major political party at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
- In 2020, a processional with the casket of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama, where Lewis and other civil rights marchers were beaten 55 years earlier. Authorities declared a riot in Portland, Oregon, after protesters breached a fence surrounding the city’s federal courthouse; thousands had gathered for another night of protests over the killing of George Floyd and the presence of federal agents.
