What you need to know about back-to-school shopping in a time of inflation

As the end of summer vacation approaches, parents preparing to send their kids back to school are seeing steeper prices on items such as pencils and notebooks for the third year in a row.

Since the pandemic started, school supplies, along with most other consumer goods, have gotten more expensive. Families with children in elementary through high school are expected to spend $168 more on average this year than three years ago, according to the National Retail Federation, which has conducted yearly back-to-school surveys since 2003.

This year’s survey also shows about one-third of back-to-school shoppers say they are cutting back in other spending areas to cover the cost of school supplies.

That could be especially true in the Phoenix area, where the inflation rate, driven mostly by housing prices, has been going up faster than the average U.S. city. Prices in metro Phoenix rose 12.3% over the last year compared with the 9.1% national average, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, while prices of educational books and supplies reported a 3.7% increase nationwide.

Although the inflation rate has hit a 40-year high, Arizona State University economics professor Dennis Hoffman said it’s important to keep the number in perspective.

"It rubs me the wrong way, having lived in the 70s, when I hear that we're enduring record inflation. ... Inflation was far higher for far longer in the 70s. The price of gasoline went up five, six times," he said. If that was the case now, "we would be paying $18 to $20 for a gallon of gas and we're not.”

When does school start in Arizona? Here's when Phoenix area students go back

"It's (inflation) tough to swallow but it will likely abate far faster than it did because the 70s were filled with oil shocks and supply shocks that extended almost the (entire) decade. ... We don't have those pressures."

Although prices have increased again this year, there are signs that inflation is slowing. Back-to-school shoppers are expected to spend about $15 more this year than they did in 2021, a small difference compared with the $92.79 average spending increase from 2019 to 2020.

Tips to save on back-to-school shopping

Hoffman said that families looking to save money on back-to-school shopping should keep their eyes out for coupons and be aware that many stores deeply discount a handful of items to trap shoppers inside, so they should stick to only the items on sale.

He also advised families to look for deals online.

Target announced earlier this month several discounts for back-to-school items , including a 15% discount for teachers until Sept. 10 and 20% for college students. until Sept. 3.

Karl Gentles, the executive director of nonprofit Back to School Clothing Drive, said his tip for shoppers is "don't be penny-wise and pound foolish, meaning you might save a dollar driving an extra mile for an item, but it's costing that amount of money in gas."

"So, I would just say, find someplace that it's easy to work with and that has the products that you want and your child likes and just stick with them because, you know, running around town or even online, it can be challenging and actually costing more in the long run."

Phoenix area back-to-school events

Several organizations in the Phoenix area are running back-to-school drives to support families in need:

Back-to-School Clothing Drive: To participate in the nonprofit's programs, go to backtoschoolclothingdrive.com/programs/ . To make a donation, go to www.backtoschoolclothingdrive.com/donation/ .

Stonepoint Community Church: From 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 30, the church will be giving out backpacks filled with school supplies to K-12 students on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, go to stonepointcc.org/backpackdrive .

Southwest Human Development is accepting donations. More information at swhd.org/backtoschool/ .

Arizona Mills is accepting donations for Tempe Elementary School District students until Thursday, July 28. More information at the mall's website: simon.com/mall/arizona-mills

The Phoenix Salvation Army is accepting donations until SundJuly 31. More information at salvationarmyphoenix.org/backpack-sos .

Renata Cló is a reporter on The Arizona Republic's K-12 education team. You can reach her at rclo@arizonarepublic.com and follow her on Twitter @renataclo.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What you need to know about back-to-school shopping in a time of inflation