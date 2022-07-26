ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

What you need to know about back-to-school shopping in a time of inflation

By Renata Cló, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hLtRK_0gtDaW8n00

As the end of summer vacation approaches, parents preparing to send their kids back to school are seeing steeper prices on items such as pencils and notebooks for the third year in a row.

Since the pandemic started, school supplies, along with most other consumer goods, have gotten more expensive. Families with children in elementary through high school are expected to spend $168 more on average this year than three years ago, according to the National Retail Federation, which has conducted yearly back-to-school surveys since 2003.

This year’s survey also shows about one-third of back-to-school shoppers say they are cutting back in other spending areas to cover the cost of school supplies.

That could be especially true in the Phoenix area, where the inflation rate, driven mostly by housing prices, has been going up faster than the average U.S. city. Prices in metro Phoenix rose 12.3% over the last year compared with the 9.1% national average, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, while prices of educational books and supplies reported a 3.7% increase nationwide.

Although the inflation rate has hit a 40-year high, Arizona State University economics professor Dennis Hoffman said it’s important to keep the number in perspective.

"It rubs me the wrong way, having lived in the 70s, when I hear that we're enduring record inflation. ... Inflation was far higher for far longer in the 70s. The price of gasoline went up five, six times," he said. If that was the case now, "we would be paying $18 to $20 for a gallon of gas and we're not.”

When does school start in Arizona? Here's when Phoenix area students go back

"It's (inflation) tough to swallow but it will likely abate far faster than it did because the 70s were filled with oil shocks and supply shocks that extended almost the (entire) decade. ... We don't have those pressures."

Although prices have increased again this year, there are signs that inflation is slowing. Back-to-school shoppers are expected to spend about $15 more this year than they did in 2021, a small difference compared with the $92.79 average spending increase from 2019 to 2020.

Tips to save on back-to-school shopping

Hoffman said that families looking to save money on back-to-school shopping should keep their eyes out for coupons and be aware that many stores deeply discount a handful of items to trap shoppers inside, so they should stick to only the items on sale.

He also advised families to look for deals online.

Target announced earlier this month several discounts for back-to-school items , including a 15% discount for teachers until Sept. 10 and 20% for college students. until Sept. 3.

Karl Gentles, the executive director of nonprofit Back to School Clothing Drive, said his tip for shoppers is "don't be penny-wise and pound foolish, meaning you might save a dollar driving an extra mile for an item, but it's costing that amount of money in gas."

"So, I would just say, find someplace that it's easy to work with and that has the products that you want and your child likes and just stick with them because, you know, running around town or even online, it can be challenging and actually costing more in the long run."

Phoenix area back-to-school events

Several organizations in the Phoenix area are running back-to-school drives to support families in need:

Renata Cló is a reporter on The Arizona Republic's K-12 education team. You can reach her at rclo@arizonarepublic.com and follow her on Twitter @renataclo.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What you need to know about back-to-school shopping in a time of inflation

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12news.com

Frontier announces $19 ticket sale, including flights to and from Phoenix

DENVER — Frontier Airlines has announced a sale on one million tickets. The airline said Thursday that one million seats will be on sale for a limited time starting at $19. The promotion runs through Aug. 1 and is valid for travel on select days of the week from Aug. 2 through Oct. 5, according to Frontier.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Here are the five best locations for dog-friendly vacays, including one in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We all love our furry family members, and sometimes, it just feels wrong to leave them behind when we head out on vacation. Booking.com released a study to find the most dog-friendly vacation destinations across the U.S. One special city in the Valley made the top five list. The study criteria focused on the number of dog-friendly hotels, pet shops, dog-friendly parks, and dog-friendly hikes in the region.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Lifestyle
Phoenix, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
AZFamily

Watch out for toxic toads this summer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona desert is host to some of the nation’s most diverse desert-dwelling species, a few of which are more dangerous than others. Because of the climbing temperatures and monsoon, some of these critters may wind up seeking shelter inside your home, whether you’d like their presence or not. The toxic Colorado River toad, also known as the Sonoran Desert toad, is one of those little guys you should try to avoid. The species is especially toxic to pets, as they’re coated in a toxin that makes the heart race and can increase body temperature.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Inflation#Gas Prices#Housing Prices#Clothing Shop#Arizona State University
irei.com

American Landmark enters Arizona market

American Landmark Apartments has acquired Tempe Metro, a 408-unit apartment community located in Tempe, Ariz., within the Phoenix metropolitan area. The property has been renamed The Access. This marks the company’s expansion into the Arizona multifamily market. “Phoenix is one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing cities in the...
TEMPE, AZ
wanderwithwonder.com

5 Family-Friendly Staycations in Phoenix

Phoenix resorts offer great deals during the summer for family getaways. Here are 5 family-friendly staycations in Phoenix. Family getaways are something parents and kids look forward to during the summer months. However, not everyone has the time, money, or resources to be able to get out of town. That doesn't mean there aren't great ways to enjoy some family time right in your area with some fantastic staycation opportunities. My family enjoys time away from home together without hitting the road for a long drive or flight. The Valley of the Sun offers many spectacular summer deals for families interested in spending time away from the house. Here are 5 family-friendly staycations in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Gas Price
ABC15 Arizona

How APS customers can save on summer bills

PHOENIX — Summertime in Arizona is when most residents brace for high electric bills, but not Abhay Padgaonkar. "I literally cut my bills in half," he told ABC15. Padgaonkar knows more about the topic than most. He was the expert witness in Stacey Champion's 2018 complaint against Arizona Public...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Possible rain for Phoenix, with flooding in northern Arizona

The owner of Soul Center says the floorboards have water marks, some of the floorings buckled and pools of water flooded different parts of the building. Maricopa County officials explain safeguards in place ahead of primary election. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In addition to bipartisan couriers, the curtain will...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Affordable housing projects in Arizona are getting rejected due to neighbors’ backlash

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There is construction going on across the Phoenix metro area, with several apartment complexes being built. But it’s not nearly enough to address the affordable housing crisis across the Valley. Tom Simplot is the director of Arizona’s Department of Housing. He’s placing some of the blame for the housing shortage on city governments that keep rejecting proposals for new multi-housing units.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Arizona Mirror

More than 3 in 10 Arizona houses were bought by investors in 2021, fueling skyrocketing rents

Investors bought nearly a quarter of U.S. single-family homes that sold last year, often driving up rents for suburban families in the process. The issue is especially acute in some Sun Belt states amid evidence that investors often can outbid other buyers, keeping starter homes out of the hands of would-be owners, especially suburban Black […] The post More than 3 in 10 Arizona houses were bought by investors in 2021, fueling skyrocketing rents appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Mesa Game Bar The Grid Needs Your Help to Avoid Closure

Owners of beloved Mesa game pub The Grid are facing a challenge more daunting than the Turbo Tunnel in Battletoads: raising enough cash over the next few days to keep the business open. According to co-owner Dillin Smith, they need to come up with a total of $6,500 by Sunday,...
MESA, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy