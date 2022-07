If you’re like me and have lived in New Jersey for a long time, you’ve seen so many of the dreaded traffic circles disappear over the years. It’s not that circles, rotaries, roundabouts, or whatever you call them are so bad. In fact, they can really come in pretty handy when it comes to navigating a huge intersection with a zillion choices of where to go—as long as drivers know how they work. And therein lies the rub. New Jerseyans simply can’t — or won’t — get the circles right.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO