Orange County, FL

Could a penny sales tax drive away transportation problems in Orange County?

By Talia Blake
wmfe.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that Central Florida does NOT have a great mass transit system. In November, Orange County residents will vote to raise the sales tax from 6.5% to 7.5%. That penny sales tax initiative is expected to help fix the areas transportation issues. WMFE’s Talia Blake spoke...

www.wmfe.org

click orlando

Waterford Lakes HOA considers amendment restricting long-term rentals

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. investment companies and individuals purchase homes across Central Florida, an Orange County homeowner’s association is considering a proposal that would restrict new property owners from renting their homes for the first 13 months. Alvin Little remembers moving into Waterford Lakes nearly three decades ago. “I’ve been...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Orange County commissioners punt rent control question in heated meeting

Orange County commissioners managed to pass minor protections for Orlando-area renters, in a heated meeting surrounding the idea of imposing rent control. After a 10-hour meeting that included testimony from activists and tenants, pushback from landlords, and a confrontation between Commissioner Emily Bonilla and Mayor Jerry Demings, the commission ultimately punted an ordinance that would place rent control measures on a November ballot.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Disney’s Reedy Creek district extends agreements

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Reedy Creek Improvement District, the governing body overseeing Walt Disney World in Orlando, is moving forward with business as usual, despite its looming dissolution in 2023.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Osceola County continues work on Fortune Lakeshore Trail project

Osceola County is one of the fastest-growing areas in Central Florida. As more people move there, leaders are looking for ways to expand to help accommodate the growth, which includes connecting several areas already used for recreation. The Fortune Lakeshore Trail project is just one example. The $9 million project...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Op-ed: An opinion of the housing crisis in Florida from a drowning tenant

The natural response to an emergency is to act immediately and stop the damage by any means necessary. If a lifeguard on duty notices a swimmer in distress, they are trained and responsible for acting with urgency to save the life of a stranger. This analogy is no different than when we elect candidates into office to act immediately on behalf of the needs of their constituents.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Developing Story: City Council keeps millage rate at 4.1876

At its July 27th meeting, the Apopka City Council voted 5-0 to maintain the same millage rate of 4.1876 it voted for in the 2021-22 budget. The vote preceded three days of budget workshops and a debate about staffing, safety, and training for the Apopka Fire Department during the regular City Council meeting.
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

Seminole County commissioner proposes lands acquisition program

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – As Central Florida continues to grow, some local leaders have said there’s land that should not be developed. Seminole County commissioners are considering two proposals to conserve natural lands. “As Seminole county keeps growing — as Central Florida keeps growing — you have to...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Legal Public Notices 7/27/2022

ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Residents voice concerns over proposed Robinson Street changes in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Downtown Orlando is becoming more pedestrian friendly with a new project planned for Robinson Street. While residents welcome the change, they have strong concerns about what that would mean for traffic. Everyone liked the beautification project the Florida Department of Transportation is planning for Robinson Street.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

OCPS approves salary increase for school-based administrators

The Orange County Public School board approved a 6% salary increase for school-based administrators, administrative and technical personnel, executive management and food service managers during its July 26 meeting. In order to qualify for the approved salary increase, employees must have been employed as of Jan. 15, 2022, and must...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Meet the District 40 candidate: Melissa S. Myers

On Aug. 23, the primary for the Democratic candidate for Florida House District 40 will happen between LaVon Bracy Davis and Melissa Myers. Nate Robertson is the only Republican candidate, so he will not face a primary opponent. The Community Paper conducted interviews with both Davis and Myers, so registered...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

