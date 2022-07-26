Could a penny sales tax drive away transportation problems in Orange County?

Erik F. Stidham (ISB #5483) HOLLAND & HART LLP 800 W. Main Street, Suite 1750 Boise, ID 83702-5974 Telephone: 208.342.5000 Facsimile: 208.343.8869 E-mail: [email protected] Counsel for Plaintiffs IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF ADA Case No. CV01-22-06789 Judge Lynn Norton SUMMONS - PUBLICATION ST. LUKE’S HEALTH SYSTEM, LTD; ST. LUKE’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, LTD; CHRIS ROTH, an individual; and NATASHA D. ERICKSON, MD, an individual; and TRACY W. JUNGMAN, NP, an individual, Plaintiffs, vs. AMMON BUNDY, an individual; AMMON BUNDY FOR GOVERNOR, a political organization; DIEGO RODRIGUEZ, an individual; FREEDOM MAN PRESS LLC, a limited liability company; FREEDOM MAN PAC, a registered political action committee; and PEOPLE’S RIGHTS NETWORK, a political organization, Defendants. TO: FREEDOM MAN PAC You have been sued by St. Luke’s Health System, Ltd., St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center, Ltd., Chris Roth, Natasha D. Erickson, M.D., and Tracy W. Jungman, NP, Plaintiffs, in the District Court in and for Ada County, Idaho, Case No. CV01-22-06789. The nature of the claims against you are: defamation; invasion of privacy; intentional infliction of emotional distress; and civil conspiracy to commit defamation, invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, trespass, unfair business practices, and wrongful charitable solicitations. Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case No., and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at Ada County Courthouse, 200 West Front Street, Boise, Idaho 83702 (208) 287-6900 and served a copy of your response on the Plaintiffs’ attorney at Holland & Hart LLP, 800 West Main Street, Suite 1750, Boise, ID 83702 (208) 342-5000. A copy of the Summons and Amended Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiffs. If you wish legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter. DATED 7/27/2022. CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT Phil McGrane By /s/ Eric Rowell, Deputy Clerk.

