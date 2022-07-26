ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal to play Women’s Champions League games at Emirates in upcoming season

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Arsenal are set to play their Women’s Champions League fixtures and at least three Women’s Super League matches at the Emirates Stadium in the upcoming season.

Jonas Eidevall’s side still need to come through a round of qualifying to ensure their place in the Champions League, but they are expected to get a favourable draw, having finished just one point behind WSL champions Chelsea last term.

If they do make it into the group stages, all three matches will take place at the Emirates instead of Meadow Park, the home of Boreham Wood.

As well as the European games, the Emirates will also host Arsenal’s clash with north London rivals Tottenham in the WSL on September 25, the Gunners having beaten their neighbours 3-0 at the same venue last season.

Arsenal’s Beth Mead in action against Tottenham in a WSL match at the Emirates (Bradley Collyer/PA). (PA Wire)

Further WSL fixtures against Manchester United and Chelsea have also been moved, with the games being played on the weekends of November 19/20 and January 14/15 respectively.

“The north London derby is a fixture that belongs at Emirates Stadium,” said Eidevall.

“We’re delighted to be able to confirm the match will be played there once again this season. The support we had from the fans at the Emirates last season was incredible and we’ve seen during the Euros how much demand there is to watch the biggest games at the best venues.

“I can’t wait to get back out there in front of the Arsenal supporters.”

Sports
