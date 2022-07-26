ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical helicopter makes hard landing while responding to fatal Ohio crash

 2 days ago

(NBC News Channel) — A CareFlight helicopter crashed in Ohio while responding to a fatal crash on Tuesday morning.

The chopper was en route to the wreck, where one person was killed and another three were injured, when it contacted wires and experienced a hard landing, a statement from Premiere Health said.

There were no patients inside the chopper when the incident occurred.

All three crew members were able to exit the helicopter safely. They were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

