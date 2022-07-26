ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Dive Into Summer With These Nostalgic Pool Games

By Source Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is another hot summer here in Middle Tennessee but the heat is no match for a refreshing dip in the pool!. Remember those summer days spending hours in the pool swimming, jumping in, and playing games? Bring those days back by cooling off and having fun with these nostalgic pool...

7 Non School Items to Buy During Tax Free Weekend 2022

The annual tax-free holiday on clothing and other back-to-school items will begin this weekend. From Friday, July 29th at 12:01 am until Sunday, July 31st at 12:00 pm consumers will not pay state or local sales tax on clothing, school, and art supplies that cost $100 or less per item and computers that cost $1,500 or less.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association & Industry Partners Support Youth and Donate Beef to Second Harvest Food Bank

At the Tennessee Junior Beef Expo in Lebanon, Tenn. on June 30 through July 2, the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) with help from industry partners, purchased the winning show steers at a premium price. In the following days, the cattle were harvested for beef at Anderson Meats and Processing in Hartsville, Tenn. The meat will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee later this month. This will equate to approximately 3,000 pounds of beef for the local community.
LEBANON, TN
WEATHER 7-28-29-2022: 50/50 and A Wet Friday

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 245 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-290745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 245 AM CDT Thu Jul 28 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. A few storms may become strong to severe, with damaging winds and small hail. Localized heavy downpours will be possible, which may lead to flash flooding in flood-prone areas. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Scattered thunderstorms with localized flash flooding will be possible through the weekend. A few storms may be severe Friday, with damaging wind gusts being the main concern.
NASHVILLE, TN
WEATHER: 7-24-25,2022 Hot, Steamy,Stormy

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 204 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 TNZ005>008-023>027-056>060-093-241515- /O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0008.220724T1600Z-220725T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Houston-Humphreys-Dickson- Cheatham-Davidson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Wayne- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Clifton, and Waynesboro 204 AM CDT Sun Jul 24 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 105. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening, and from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. && $$
TENNESSEE STATE
WEATHER: 7-27-28, 2022- Wash, Rinse, Repeat

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 216 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-280730- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 216 AM CDT Wed Jul 27 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. A few storms may become strong to severe, with damaging winds and small hail. Localized heavy downpours will be possible, which may lead to flash flooding in flood-prone areas. Heat Index Values will be in low 100s in many locations west of Cumberland Plateau Region during the afternoon hours. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Scattered thunderstorms with localized flash flooding will be possible through the rest of the week. A few storms may be severe Thursday afternoon and evening. Localized damaging wind gusts will be the main concern.
NASHVILLE, TN
Over a Dozen Tennessee Communities Awarded Grants to Build or Enhance Dog Parks

Randy and Jenny Boyd, with the Boyd Foundation, announced Friday that 15 communities across Tennessee will be awarded grants totaling $375,000 to build or enhance dog parks in its final year. Launched in 2018, the Dog Park Dash program has provided more than 100 communities with grants totaling $3 million with the goal of making our state the most pet-friendly in the nation.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Local Better Business Bureau is Honoring Entrepreneurs Making a Difference in Their Communities with the 2022 Spark Awards

Better Business Bureau Serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is now accepting nominations and applications for the 2022 BBB Spark Awards. The BBB Spark Awards, presented in partnership with WKRN is an awards recognition program that celebrates emerging entrepreneurial businesses whose leaders demonstrate a high character level, generate a positive working culture, and engages with their community. To be eligible, the business owner must be 35 years old and under or have been in business for less than three years.
KENTUCKY STATE
BBB Partners With Apprenticeship TN To Raise Awareness of Apprenticeship Opportunities for Middle TN Businesses

The Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky recently announced a new partnership with Apprenticeship TN. The primary purpose of the partnership is to raise awareness of the Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP) opportunities available to businesses in Middle Tennessee. Registered Apprenticeships are work-based learning models where apprentices have...
TENNESSEE STATE
July is a Good Time to Look for Home Energy Savings

July is usually the hottest summer month, which means that air conditioners will be cranked up to keep local residents cool. A cranked-up air conditioner means a higher electric bill at the end of the month. Paying that bill can cost a household anywhere between 5% and 22% of their household income according to americanspower.com. And the cost of energy is rising.
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 18, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from July 18 to July 22. A federal grand jury in Nashville on Monday returned a nine-count indictment, charging an Ashland City, Tennessee, physician in a telemedicine conspiracy to defraud Medicare of more than $41 million, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.
TENNESSEE STATE
Ascension Saint Thomas Emergency Department Recognized for Exceptional Geriatric Care

ASCENSION SAINT THOMAS HOSPITAL WEST EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT FIRST IN TENNESSEE TO OBTAIN ACCREDITATION IN GERIATRIC CARE. The emergency department at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West has become first in the state to receive accreditation by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) in the discipline of geriatric care. ACEP’s Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation Program recognizes emergency departments that offer specialized care for patients age 65 and older.
TENNESSEE STATE
Murfreesboro, TN
Community Policy