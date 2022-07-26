ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

JB Capital, Taylor Street Partner on Commercial Real Estate Lending Fund

By Amy Works
rebusinessonline.com
 2 days ago

BELLEVUE, WASH. — JB Capital has partnered with Taylor Street for its Real Estate Lending Income Fund. The fund provides capital to professional owners, operators and...

rebusinessonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

ArentFox Schiff Adds Partner Trio in Post-Merger Move (Correct)

ArentFox Schiff added three women partners, including one to handle digital assets, in a move that follows the merger this year between Arent Fox and Schiff Hardin. Michelle Cooke joins to become the co-leader in Los Angeles of the firm’s media and entertainment group, from Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, where she led its intellectual property protection and enforcement office.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Income Fund#High Yield Debt#Jb Capital
freightwaves.com

Innovation key to attracting next generation of transportation and logistics leaders

As we enter the second half of 2022, the transportation and logistics industry is still dealing with the residual effects of the pandemic, including accelerated technological advances, a tough labor market and an inconsistent supply chain. In addition to these challenges, carriers are also facing a shift in the workplace,...
INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

Bill Gates' Energy Venture Fund Invests $20 Million in Blue Frontier

Billionaire Bill Gates is involved in just about everything — climate change, food manufacturing, vaccines, and more. All this involvement over the years has even made people wonder if Gates will run for president. Gates has been applying pressure in the climate change industry lately, mainly through his investment fund, Breakthrough Energy Ventures. The fund just made a major investment in an air conditioning company.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
coinjournal.net

Interview with Jenny Ta, crypto entrepreneur

There are few industries which have innovated more than cryptocurrency in recent years. We have seen all kinds of sectors pop up – decentralised finance (DeFi) and NFT’s, for example, didn’t even exist a few years ago. Behind all this innovation are entrepreneurs, driving the nascent industry...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Silversmith Capital Partners Raises $1.25 Billion for Fourth Growth Equity Fund

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Silversmith Capital Partners (“Silversmith”) today announced the first and final close of its fourth fund, Silversmith Capital Partners IV (“Fund IV”). Launched in May 2022, Fund IV was significantly oversubscribed and closed at its target and hard cap of $1.25 billion. In addition to the $1.25 billion from limited partners, the Silversmith team will contribute $90 million to Fund IV. Fund IV is the firm’s largest to date and brings total capital raised to more than $3.3 billion since its founding in 2015. Consistent with the strategy of its predecessor funds, Fund IV will focus on partnering with and supporting the best entrepreneurs leading growing, profitable technology and healthcare companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005115/en/ Silversmith’s Jim Quagliaroli, Sri Rao, Marc Munfa, Brian Peterson, Todd MacLean, Lori Whelan, and Jeff Crisan (Photo: Business Wire)
SMALL BUSINESS
u.today

Delio and Shinhan Investment Corp. Partnered on Joint Business for Digital Asset Services

Delio, Korea's first crypto bank, is pushing a collaborative initiative involving digital assets with Shinhan Investment Corp., Korea's largest securities company. The two companies intend to form a cooperative business agreement on crypto assets and create digital assets-based financial services using their respective expertise. Shinhan Investment is a subsidiary of...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Advisor with Nearly $150 Million in Assets Joins Ameriprise For Client-Centric Culture and Industry-Leading Technology

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Financial advisor Paul Holt recently joined Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) from Raymond James in Winter Park, Florida. Holt said Ameriprise became the top choice for his practice after he learned more about the firm’s suite of technology capabilities and its client-centric culture. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005930/en/ Financial advisor Paul Holt recently joined Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) in Winter Park, Florida. Holt said Ameriprise became the top choice for his practice after he learned more about the firm’s suite of technology capabilities and its client-centric culture. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Fintech Company Guava Raises $2.4 Million To Provide Small Black Business Owners With Banking Services

Guava, a fintech banking and networking platform for Black entrepreneurs, announced the closing of a $2.4 million pre-seed round led by Heron Rock. TechCrunch reports Guava, founded last year by Kelly Ifill, is helping to close the racial wealth gap by providing financial services to small Black businesses, entrepreneurs, and creators. The digital banking platform is set to officially open next year, allowing users to check expenses, transfer money, track growth, and connect with other entrepreneurs looking to scale up their businesses.
BROOKLYN, NY
TechCrunch

Corporate travel tech platform Spotnana nabs $75M

The raise comes less than a year after Spotnana exited stealth with $41 million in funding, and the latest cash injection is perhaps indicative of the world slowly returning to normal as businesses resume at least some degree of travel. Founded in New York in 2019, Spotnana touts itself as...
TRAVEL
pymnts

Crypto Fund Variant Commits $450M to Backing Web3, DeFi Projects

Cryptocurrency fund Variant is committing $450 million to invest in builders of the user-owned web: a $150 million seed fund and a $300 million opportunity fund that will back “projects with demonstrated traction from our portfolio and beyond,” according to a Thursday (July 28) company press release. As...
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Kitchen United, the Ghost Kitchen and Restaurant Hub Technology Pioneer, Announces $100M Series C Fundraise

Blue Chip Investors & Strategics, Founders, and CEO Bet on World-Class Proprietary Technology and Capital Efficient Growth to Drive Further Consolidation of the Ghost Kitchen Industry. PASADENA, Calif., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen United, ghost kitchen and restaurant hub technology pioneer, announced a $100M Series C fundraise, which includes...
NFL
pymnts

LendingClub Names Former Bakkt Exec Drew LaBenne as CFO

LendingClub has named Drew LaBenne as its new chief financial officer, the digital bank announced Thursday (July 28). LaBenne, formerly the chief financial officer of the digital asset marketplace Bakkt, is set to begin his duties on Sept. 1, the San Francisco company said in a news release, taking over for chief financial officer Tom Casey, who is retiring. Casey will continue to support the company “in a non-executive capacity” for the remainder of the year.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Get a stock-screening platform and a lifetime of investing education for $119

The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. With the cost of living and inflation both skyrocketing, everyone seems to be scrambling to figure out how to generate more income, stretch the funds they have or both. While some might try taking on extra work, others may take online skills training to become eligible for promotions or higher-paying careers. Investing is another option, but it can be stressful if you're not an expert because making mistakes is far too common.
BUSINESS
960 The Ref

Altria's $13B Juul investment has lost 95% of its value

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Cigarette maker Altria's $13-billion investment in the troubled vaping company Juul has gone up in smoke — now worth less than 5% of its original value as U.S. regulators move to ban its e-cigarettes. Altria slashed the value of its Juul investment again...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy