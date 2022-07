While the UNC Football program will go into the 2022 season with a battle between Drake Maye and Jacolby Criswell for the starting spot, the future of the position is within upcoming recruiting classes. And one target that UNC has on their 2024 board is five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis. The Charlotte, North Carolina native is ranked as a five-star recruit and a top 20 player overall per the 247Sports recruiting rankings. He has a total of 31 offers in his recruitment so far including from UNC, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Michigan among others out there. Davis has already visited UNC in...

