Miami Gardens, FL

3 Miami Dolphins offensive line camp battles that need to be watched

By Brian Miller
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are plenty of camp competitions that will begin when the Miami Dolphins take to the training camp field but three on the offensive line stand out. This year, expectations have increased for the Dolphins, especially the production of the offensive...

phinphanatic.com

247Sports

Instant Reaction Podcast: Miami lands 4-star LB Malik Bryant

The Miami Hurricanes stay hot on the recruiting trail with UM receiving more good news on Wednesday with the commitment of four-star linebacker Malik Bryant. In this instant reaction podcast, InsideTheU’s David Lake and Gaby Urrutia share their thoughts on Bryant and what this means for Miami’s 2023 recruiting class.
All Hurricanes

Elite LB Malik Bryant Commits to the Miami Hurricanes

Orlando (Fla.) Jones 2023 linebacker Malik Bryant announced his commitment to Miami over Florida, Alabama and Maryland on Wednesday. Bryant was initially scheduled to make his college announcement on Saturday, July 23 and was believed to be down to Miami and Florida out of his top four schools at the time. He would postpone his decision on the morning of the 23rd to continue assessing his options, but was quick to reschedule the decision for Wednesday at noon.
The Associated Press

Tua taking his shot, and the Dolphins hope to reap benefits

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A basketball court is among the recreational offerings that Miami Dolphins players have at their disposal at team headquarters. Shooting is all that is allowed, for fear that anything else would expose players to injury. Word is, receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are among the best shooters on the roster. “I don’t know,” quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. “They haven’t seen the quarterback shoot.” Say this for Tagovailoa these days: Confidence is not a problem.
How common is gold digging and women getting everything paid for in Miami?

I just moved here two months ago so this city is new to me. Long story short, my Colombian girlfriend of one year moved down with me with no job. I was paying for her things as she haphazardly looked for a job. I started becoming annoyed that I was paying for virtually everything when we went out and she took offense to that. I make upper six figures so it's not the money that's the problem, it's the expectation. She started going out with 'friends' she knew from when she used to live here who would drive her in flashy cars, take her out to clubs, invite her to boats, etc. I dumped her because to me that's cheating. Now her instagram is filled with flights, boats, limos, VIP tables, and so on. How common is this sort of culture? Can you describe it to me? Because I really don't understand it.
FanSided

The Miami Dolphins exposed Belichick after Brady left

The most forgotten story this year has been the downfall of Bill Belichick & the New England Patriots after Tom Brady left, the Miami Dolphins are a big factor. After Tom Brady left many people thought it was only a matter of time before the New England Patriots were back to being contenders, they had the “best coach ever.” But no one predicted Bill Belichick would end up getting exposed for a fraud, and that the Miami Dolphins would be the biggest factor.
FanSided

Seahawks extend DK Metcalf with historic deal

The Seattle Seahawks ended the contract dispute with DK Metcalf by making him one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. DK Metcalf didn’t practice in the opening days of Seahawks training camp while pursuing a lucrative new contract. Seattle just made sure he won’t be sitting out...
Heat Nation

Report: Miami Heat plan to run it back for 2022-23 season with their current roster

For much of the 2022 NBA offseason, the Miami Heat have been involved in countless rumors involving potentially available stars elsewhere in the league. The Heat have been one of the top teams mentioned in reports dealing with both Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant. Despite that, it is now being reported that the Heat plan to enter the 2022-23 NBA regular season with the current roster the team has.
FOX Sports

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill using playoff loss as fuel for 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — No quarterback has won more games over his first three seasons with the Tennessee franchise than Ryan Tannehill, who has posted a 30-13 record for the Titans. The problem? He is 2-3 in the postseason. Worse is Tannehill and the Titans losing three straight playoff...
