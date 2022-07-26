ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, IL

Henry County's COVID cases up 41.9%; Illinois cases holding steady

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
Star-Courier
Star-Courier
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YzRQS_0gtDXakm00

Illinois reported 32,268 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, from 33,066 the week before of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Illinois ranked 21st among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 7.7% from the week before, with 862,778 cases reported. With 3.81% of the country's population, Illinois had 3.74% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 23 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Henry County reported 105 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 74 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 13,761 cases and 121 deaths.

Within Illinois, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Clay County with 523 cases per 100,000 per week; Saline County with 519; and Christian County with 486. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Cook County, with 11,788 cases; DuPage County, with 2,470 cases; and Lake County, with 1,785. Weekly case counts rose in 48 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Kankakee, Kane and St. Clair counties.

â€‹

Across Illinois, cases fell in 52 counties, with the best declines in Cook County, with 11,788 cases from 12,757 a week earlier; in Will County, with 1,781 cases from 1,859; and in Madison County, with 614 cases from 681.

In Illinois, 75 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 77 people were reported dead.

A total of 3,528,282 people in Illinois have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 38,812 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 90,410,386 people have tested positive and 1,026,951 people have died.

Illinois's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 24. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 3,402
  • The week before that: 3,389
  • Four weeks ago: 3,211

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 75,961
  • The week before that: 70,927
  • Four weeks ago: 61,308

Hospitals in 33 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 33 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 38 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wglr.com

Illinois Men Convicted In Deer Poaching Case

Four men from Illinois have been convicted in Grant County Court of illegal deer poaching over the winter in Grant County. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of someone shooting deer after legal hunting hours on December 26, 2021 on County Road K in Woodman Township. Three of the men were from Naperville, Illinois and another was from Plainfield, Illinois;
GRANT COUNTY, WI
wmay.com

Record revolving door determination requests reached in Illinois

(The Center Square) – After increasing year after year during the Pritzker administration, a new record has been set for state of Illinois employees who are required to notify of possible revolving door determinations for accepting a job in the private sector with a company that does business with the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Expert recommends relaxing Illinois teacher requirement to address shortage

(The Center Square) – A leading education expert is offering some advice to help address Illinois’ ongoing teacher shortage. According to a recent report from the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents, 88% of districts in the state reported problems filling teaching jobs and more than 75% say the problem is getting worse.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henry County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Kankakee, IL
County
Henry County, IL
Henry County, IL
Coronavirus
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Henry County, IL
Health
rcreader.com

I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Awarded Top Honors

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS (July 27, 2022) — Construction of the Interstate 74 bridge over the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities won top honors today among Midwest states in the America’s Transportation Awards. One of the biggest projects in state history and a transformational investment in infrastructure for the region, the new bridge was recognized for improving safety and mobility, enhancing quality of life and positioning the Quad Cities area for future economic opportunity.
BETTENDORF, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Gannett#General Health#Johns Hopkins University
wmay.com

Illinois governor candidates stake positions on law enforcement, pensions

(The Center Square) – The candidates for Illinois governor are staking out their priorities when it comes to law and order and first responder pensions. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the SAFE-T Act, a broad criminal justice reform measure that eliminates cash bail in most instances beginning in January. He and Democrats stand by the measure.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Temperatures Will Feel Like Well Above 100 Next Week

Your mind may be trying to convince you that fall is around the corner but, remember, this is the upper midwest. The summer temperatures in Northern Illinois are notoriously ridiculous in June and July but don't sleep on August because it can be just as brutal. Forecasts for the first...
ROCKFORD, IL
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Roofing Manufacturer to Open Illinois Insulation Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF announced it...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Bailey blames Pritzker for Illinois DCFS failures

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Officials from the Department of Children and Family Services stood before lawmakers on Tuesday. The state agency has been under recent scrutiny on their effectiveness when it comes to protecting children. Eight children have died since December while cases of neglect or abuse were under investigation by...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
spotonillinois.com

Pritzker gives himself emergency COVID powers for 32nd time

According to Gov. J.B Pritzker, Illinois is still a disaster zone thanks to COVID-19, so on July 22 he for the 32nd time gave himself emergency powers. At the end of this declaration, Pritzker will have wielded that authority for 895 of his 1,315 days in office. That is more than...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

What is Illinois' Current Minimum Wage?

In 2019, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation into law providing a path to increase Illinois' minimum wage rate to $15 per hour and $9 for tipped workers by 2025. Since that legislation was signed, there have been four increases in the minimum wage. During 2020, most residents saw two...
CHICAGO, IL
geneseorepublic.com

From the Henry County Courthouse

Jeffrey and Kelli DeCap to Joy Dornfeld, 222 W. Pearl St., Geneseo, $305,000. Jeffrey Huffman to Isis Weathersby, 1220 June St., Kewanee, $44,000. PGL2, LLC to Riley and Randyll Reeves, a tract of land located in a part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 18 North, Range 2 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $230,000.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

$1M Mega Millions ticket bought at Illinois gas station

One lucky ticket holder woke up a million dollars richer Wednesday morning. While no one matched all six numbers to win last night's Mega Million's jackpot, a gas station in Huntley sold a $1 million ticket matching the first five numbers to one lucky winner, according to Illinois lottery officials.
HUNTLEY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Road closure in Galesburg starting July 29

The City of Galesburg has announced that South Street will be closed to through traffic between Academy and Holton beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, July 29th until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5th for demolition work, weather permitting. Anyone who has questions can call the City of Galesburg Public Works Department at 309-345-3623.
GALESBURG, IL
wvik.org

Iowa DOT Awards Old I-74 Bridge Demolition Contract to Helm

George Ryan, Corridor Manager, says earlier this month, the Iowa Department of Transportation approved the Helm Group for the project. And the project team met with Helm representatives last week. Helm has already built large parts of the interstate highway for the new, I-74 bridge project, including the east-bound and...
BETTENDORF, IA
Star-Courier

Star-Courier

797
Followers
693
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kewanee, IL from Kewanee Star Courier.

 http://starcourier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy