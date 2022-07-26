Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Breakouts from model that nailed Jaylen Waddle's big year

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Sermon "is as yolked up as he can be" for the start of training camp, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Shanahan believes the 2021 third-round pick learned some lessons from a disappointing rookie season. Sermon mostly remained buried on the depth chart while fellow rookie Elijah Mitchell emerged as the starter, but there's an opportunity to earn backup work this summer with the competition mainly consisting of veteran Jeff Wilson and rookie third-round pick Tyrion Davis-Price. It sounds like Sermon is off to a good start, at least when it comes to strength and conditioning. The practice field will be his real challenge, along with preseason games in the coming weeks.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO