Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Breakouts from model that nailed Jaylen Waddle's big year

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took seven picks for a skill position player to come off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft, but after the Falcons finally got the ball rolling by drafting USC wide receiver Drake London with the eighth pick, four wide receivers were selected in a span of five picks. All...

FanSided

Cowboys should rush to sign this wide receiver with Julio Jones in Tampa

The Dallas Cowboys watched as Julio Jones signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They should make a run at one of the top wide receivers available in free agency. Just as players began reporting for training camp this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed that they are still all-in for another run to the Super Bowl. On Tuesday, July 26, the Buccaneers signed former Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year contract. That gives Tom Brady a receiving corps of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jones.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Jefferson speaks on Mike Zimmer not giving him chance to break Randy Moss' record

Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s handling of the 2021 regular season finale was one of the biggest head-scratchers in his eight-year run with the team. Star wideout Justin Jefferson remembers it vividly considering it was the day he came within 16 yards of breaking legendary receiver Randy Moss’ single-season franchise record for receiving yards (1,632). And yet, the All-Pro receiver isn’t holding on to any grudges.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Make Roster Moves at Wide Receiver

The Indianapolis Colts don't have many questions on their roster heading into the 2022 season, but a persistent one is questionable depth at wide receiver after Michael Pittman Jr. The Colts made a couple of moves to try and address that concern with the addition of John Hurst who has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo apparently plans to go along with 49ers’ revised plan

The 49ers wisely have decided to quit pretending that perhaps they’ll keep quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the 2022 season, opting instead to declare a de facto fire sale. With the team now all-on on Trey Lance, they’ll squat on Garoppolo and hope for a trade opportunity to materialize. If it doesn’t, they will absolutely cut him before Week One, when his $24.2 million salary would otherwise become fully guaranteed as termination pay, under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.
NFL
FanSided

New York Giants sign pair of former Chiefs players

The New York Giants have extended an opportunity for a couple of former Kansas City Chiefs players for the 2022 season. As a new season begins, the excitement of watching the Kansas City Chiefs report to training camp is largely about seeing new faces on the team and how they will mesh with the coaching staff and holdover teammates for a brand new year. However, new faces also mean that familiar players are elsewhere, hoping for another chance to extend their NFL careers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Jets Are Reportedly Signing Notable Wide Receiver

The New York Jets have reportedly signed wide receiver/punt returner Rashard Davis ahead of the 2022 NFL season, per Adam Schefter. Davis, a former FCS National Champion with James Madison and Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, led the USFL in punt return yards as a member of the Tampa Bay Bandits this past season.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Marcus Mariota ‘is the starter’ in Atlanta

According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, the Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London said that, while the team has a plan for both QBs, Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, Mariota “is the starter” headed into the 2022 NFL season. (Josh Kendall, The Athletic) Fantasy Impact:. Former Heisman...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Bengals Running Back Carted Off At Practice Wednesday

Unfortunately for the Cincinnati Bengals, running back Elijah Holyfield went down on the first day of training camp. Holyfield, the son of former heavyweight world champion Evander Holyfield, had to be carted off the field. This is a tough break for Holyfield, who signed a reserve/future contract with the Bengals...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

2022 NFL training camp bold predictions: Jimmy Garoppolo changes NFC West teams, Packers trade for receiver

Training camps are underway across the NFL. Now it's only a matter of time before the real games begin. Until then, all eyes are on the big names and tight position battles around the league. Some clubs boast more drama than others, especially when it comes to quarterback competitions. But all 32 enter the summer believing they can make some level of noise in 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos Reportedly Make Camp Decision On Randy Gregory

The Randy Gregory era in Denver isn't off to the best start. Gregory made a last-minute decision to sign with the Broncos after initially reportedly agreeing to a deal with the Cowboys. However, the veteran defensive lineman won't be with the team to start training camp. The Broncos have placed...
DENVER, CO
AllPennState

Once Again, Penn State Could Change College Football

Penn State football players held a players-only meeting in July with the head of the College Football Players Association that included references to unionizing, according to the CFBPA's executive director. What, if anything, comes of that could place Penn State at the forefront of change in college football once again.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
CBS Sports

49ers' Trey Sermon: Shows up in good shape

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Sermon "is as yolked up as he can be" for the start of training camp, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Shanahan believes the 2021 third-round pick learned some lessons from a disappointing rookie season. Sermon mostly remained buried on the depth chart while fellow rookie Elijah Mitchell emerged as the starter, but there's an opportunity to earn backup work this summer with the competition mainly consisting of veteran Jeff Wilson and rookie third-round pick Tyrion Davis-Price. It sounds like Sermon is off to a good start, at least when it comes to strength and conditioning. The practice field will be his real challenge, along with preseason games in the coming weeks.
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers' Christian Watson: Recovering from knee surgery

Watson clarified Thursday that he's "day-to-day" following offseason knee surgery that forced him to begin training camp on the active/PUP list, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. Watson added his knee experienced discomfort while running and cutting late in OTAs, and he eventually underwent a procedure to address...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Patriots' DeVante Parker: Displays red-zone skills at practice

In Wednesday's training camp practice, Parker made a mark by scoring touchdowns on back-to-back plays during the Patriots' red-zone drills, Henry McKenna of USA Today reports. While we won't read too much into a couple of good plays during the early stages of training camp, it's encouraging that the 29-year-old wideout -- who arrived via a trade with Miami in April -- is healthy and off to a good start at practice this summer. At 6-foot-3, 218 pounds, Parker is a big-bodied receiver who could emerge as a useful red-zone target for second-year QB Mac Jones. While Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor all remain in the mix for targets and the Patriots added speedy wideout Tyquan Thornton in the second round of the 2022 Draft, Parker has a chance to earn steady snaps in his new locale and thus is a candidate to see increased fantasy production after logging a 40-515-2 stat line on 73 targets in 10 games with the Dolphins last season.
FOXBOROUGH, MA

