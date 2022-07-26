ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Keeps hitting post-break

 2 days ago

Kelly went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's...

ESPN

St. Louis Cardinals put unvaccinated Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Austin Romine on restricted list ahead of Toronto series

TORONTO -- The St. Louis Cardinals put first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, third baseman Nolan Arenado and catcher Austin Romine on the restricted list before Tuesday's game at the Toronto Blue Jays. The Cardinals recalled outfielder Conner Capel and catcher Iván Herrera and selected infielder Cory Spangenberg from Triple-A Memphis as...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Astros trade deadline preview: Biggest needs, potential targets, top trade chips ahead of Aug. 2

The Houston Astros are in a good position. They have one of the largest division leads in the majors thanks to a 64-33 record, and they have the third-best run differential to boot. By any objective measure, they're one of the three or four best clubs in the game -- and this comes after they've lost Carlos Correa, George Springer, and Gerrit Cole to free agency over the past few offseasons.
HOUSTON, TX
Sportsnaut

Eric Haase’s grand slam sparks Tigers’ rout of Padres

Eric Haase hit a grand slam, Jeimer Candelario smashed a pair of homers and the host Detroit Tigers pounded the San Diego Padres 12-4 on Monday. Candelario had three hits and drove in three runs, while Miguel Cabrera added a solo homer. Javier Baez drove in two runs for the Tigers, who finished with 13 hits while snapping a three-game losing streak.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Diego Castillo: Placed on injured list

Castillo was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Thursday, retroactive to July 26. Castillo wasn't particularly sharp Monday against the Rangers, allowing a run on two hits and a walk while striking out one in one-third of an inning, and it's possible that his injury contributed with his struggles. The 28-year-old missed a week and a half last year due to shoulder inflammation, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return following a minimal IL stint this time around. Castillo's seven wins this year rank second among all relievers, while he's converted all six of his save chances with four holds. Paul Sewald should see the majority of the closing duties with Castillo sidelined, while Andres Munoz and Matt Festa could also take on additional high-leverage work.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Playing time likely to drop

Haggerty is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros. Haggerty is on the bench for the second time in three contests, and he appears set to lose out on playing time after Kyle Lewis returned from the injured list last weekend and after Julio Rodriguez recently returned from a four-game absence. Mitch Haniger (ankle) is also in the midst of a minor-league rehab assignment and could be activated from the 60-day IL within the next few days, further blocking Haggerty's path to consistent playing time in the outfield. It's a tough break for Haggerty, who had been playing at a high level in July with an .893 OPS and three stolen bases over 17 games this month.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Guerrero leads Blue Jays against the Cardinals after 4-hit performance

St. Louis Cardinals (51-46, second in the NL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (53-43, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (3-4, 3.34 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (7-4, 5.22 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -226, Cardinals +186;...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Wells: Heads to IL

The Orioles placed Wells on the 15-day injured list Thursday with left side discomfort, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports. Wells' move to the IL comes after he exited his start in Wednesday's loss to the Rays and ensures he'll miss at least a couple turns through the rotation. Baltimore recalled a reliever (Beau Sulser) to replace Wells on the 26-man active roster, but the team will likely turn to the rehabbing Kyle Bradish (shoulder) to take over Wells' spot in the rotation.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Ends slump Wednesday

Mancini went 2-for-4 with a walk in Wednesday's 6-4 extra-inning loss to the Rays. Entering Wednesday, Mancini had gone 0-for-23 in his previous six games. He was able to shake the slump with singles in the fifth and ninth innings. The 30-year-old still owns a .268/.345/.401 slash line with nine home runs, 38 RBI, 36 runs scored and 16 doubles through 383 plate appearances. With the trade deadline less than a week away, Mancini's tenure with the Orioles could be nearing a close, as he's considered a trade candidate as part of the team's ongoing rebuild.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen: Settles for no-decision

Gallen hurled five innings against San Francisco on Wednesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out five batters. He did not factor in the decision. Gallen wasn't overpowering in the outing, but he allowed only one extra-base hit and limited the Giants to...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Placed on 10-day IL

Cooper was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right wrist contusion, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper will head to the injured list, retroactive to Sunday, after being hit on the right wrist by a pitch Saturday versus the Pirates. The first baseman was forced to miss the last two games with the injury and will now be away from the team until August 3 at the soonest. Lewin Diaz was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday to replace Cooper on the active roster.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Knocks 14th homer

Flores went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Diamondbacks. In his last 12 games, Flores has gone 7-for-37 (.189) with no multi-hit efforts in that span. The infielder's slump has him down to a .245/.327/.436 slash line with 14 homers, 53 RBI and 50 runs scored through 92 contests. With Brandon Crawford (knee) still out, Flores has seen an everyday role at second base while Thairo Estrada covers the shortstop position.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Alfaro gets key 10th-inning hit as Padres beat Tigers 6-4

DETROIT (AP) — Jorge Alfaro capped San Diego's three-run 10th inning with a two-run single, and the Padres beat the Detroit Tigers 6-4 on Tuesday night. Luke Voit finished with three RBIs for San Diego after he was hit by a bases-loaded pitch from All-Star Gregory Soto (2-5) in the 10th. After Matthew Batten struck out swinging for the second out, Alfaro drove in Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado with a single to right.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Kadarius Toney: Avoids PUP list

Toney (knee) hasn't been placed on the PUP list to start training camp, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. The Giants haven't commented on expectations for his participation, but this suggests Toney will practice in some capacity the first week of training camp. He wore a non-contact jersey during June minicamp, after having arthroscopic surgery on his knee earlier this offseason. Fellow Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (Achilles) is one of the players on the PUP list to start camp, leaving Kenny Golladay, Toney, Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton as the top candidates for first-team snaps.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Brash: Rejoining big club

The Mariners recalled Brash from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Brash will begin his third stint of the season with the big club, serving as a reliever for the second straight time after he had previously been part of the Mariners' Opening Day rotation. Seattle could revisit the idea of developing Brash as a starter in 2023, but for the remainder of the current campaign, the hard-throwing right-hander looks like he'll be a full-time member of the bullpen. Before being optioned to Tacoma on Tuesday, Brash made five relief appearances for Seattle, covering 5.1 innings and striking out six while allowing two earned runs on five hits and four walks. He was eligible to rejoin the Mariners two days after being optioned since Seattle placed fellow reliever Diego Castillo (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Giants take on the Diamondbacks looking to break road skid

San Francisco Giants (48-48, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (43-53, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (8-5, 2.95 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (0-3, 5.34 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -169, Diamondbacks +144; over/under is 8...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Returns to lineup

Pasquantino (thumb) is starting Thursday against the Yankees. Pasquantino sat out Wednesday's series finale against the Angels due to right thumb discomfort but is serving as the designated hitter and batting third Thursday. Over his five games since the All-Star break, he's gone 4-for-18 with a double, a run, three walks and three strikeouts.
KANSAS CITY, MO

