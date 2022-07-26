ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Scores twice in win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

McCarthy went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Monday's 7-0...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Cardinals trade deadline preview: Biggest needs, targets, top trade chips as St. Louis eyes Juan Soto

The St. Louis Cardinals are angling for their fourth straight postseason appearance. There's some pressure to make that happen and then achieve a deep run. That's because this past offseason, the Cardinals made the surprise decision to move on from manager Mike Shildt despite his strong track record of success. In his place is first-time big-league skipper Oliver Marmol.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Ump job: Short-handed Cardinals get zero help on horrendous strikeout call

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Brendan Donovan did not get any help from home plate umpire Laz Diaz, as he was struck out on horrendous calls. The St. Louis Cardinals are up in Canada for a two-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays, but are without star players Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19. With that, the Cardinals are starting Brendan Donovan at third base in place of Arenado.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Playing time likely to drop

Haggerty is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros. Haggerty is on the bench for the second time in three contests, and he appears set to lose out on playing time after Kyle Lewis returned from the injured list last weekend and after Julio Rodriguez recently returned from a four-game absence. Mitch Haniger (ankle) is also in the midst of a minor-league rehab assignment and could be activated from the 60-day IL within the next few days, further blocking Haggerty's path to consistent playing time in the outfield. It's a tough break for Haggerty, who had been playing at a high level in July with an .893 OPS and three stolen bases over 17 games this month.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS DFW

Rodríguez HR again, 3-run shot in 7th, Mariners sweep Texas

SEATTLE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Julio Rodríguez connected again, hitting a go-ahead, three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners finished off a three-game sweep by beating the Texas Rangers 4-2 on Wednesday.A day earlier, the 21-year-old rookie sensation hit a leadoff home run in the first inning. That was his first swing since the All-Star Game because of a sore left wrist that was initially injured in the final game before the break in Texas.Rodríguez had a breakout performance in the All-Star Home Run Derby, where he smashed 81 shots over the wall.This home run was his 18th of...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Wells: Heads to IL

The Orioles placed Wells on the 15-day injured list Thursday with left side discomfort, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports. Wells' move to the IL comes after he exited his start in Wednesday's loss to the Rays and ensures he'll miss at least a couple turns through the rotation. Baltimore recalled a reliever (Beau Sulser) to replace Wells on the 26-man active roster, but the team will likely turn to the rehabbing Kyle Bradish (shoulder) to take over Wells' spot in the rotation.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Placed on 10-day IL

Cooper was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right wrist contusion, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Cooper will head to the injured list, retroactive to Sunday, after being hit on the right wrist by a pitch Saturday versus the Pirates. The first baseman was forced to miss the last two games with the injury and will now be away from the team until August 3 at the soonest. Lewin Diaz was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday to replace Cooper on the active roster.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: Ends slump Wednesday

Mancini went 2-for-4 with a walk in Wednesday's 6-4 extra-inning loss to the Rays. Entering Wednesday, Mancini had gone 0-for-23 in his previous six games. He was able to shake the slump with singles in the fifth and ninth innings. The 30-year-old still owns a .268/.345/.401 slash line with nine home runs, 38 RBI, 36 runs scored and 16 doubles through 383 plate appearances. With the trade deadline less than a week away, Mancini's tenure with the Orioles could be nearing a close, as he's considered a trade candidate as part of the team's ongoing rebuild.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino: Returns to lineup

Pasquantino (thumb) is starting Thursday against the Yankees. Pasquantino sat out Wednesday's series finale against the Angels due to right thumb discomfort but is serving as the designated hitter and batting third Thursday. Over his five games since the All-Star break, he's gone 4-for-18 with a double, a run, three walks and three strikeouts.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Marlins' Lewin Diaz: Called up Tuesday

Diaz was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Diaz will return to the majors after being sent down June 21, replacing Garrett Cooper (wrist) after he was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday. Diaz has gone 1-for-10 with a double and run scored over three games with the Marlins this season. He's produced a .252 average with 19 homers, 64 RBI and 55 runs over 325 at-bats in 82 contests with Jacksonville in 2022.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Brash: Rejoining big club

The Mariners recalled Brash from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Brash will begin his third stint of the season with the big club, serving as a reliever for the second straight time after he had previously been part of the Mariners' Opening Day rotation. Seattle could revisit the idea of developing Brash as a starter in 2023, but for the remainder of the current campaign, the hard-throwing right-hander looks like he'll be a full-time member of the bullpen. Before being optioned to Tacoma on Tuesday, Brash made five relief appearances for Seattle, covering 5.1 innings and striking out six while allowing two earned runs on five hits and four walks. He was eligible to rejoin the Mariners two days after being optioned since Seattle placed fellow reliever Diego Castillo (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Joey Bart: Exits Tuesday's contest

Bart left Tuesday's game versus the Diamondbacks with an illness, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Manager Gabe Kapler said Bart was "ghost white" and throwing up. It's unclear if the 25-year-old catcher will have to miss a game or two -- Wednesday's series finale against Arizona is an afternoon affiar. Bart likely would have sat out a day game after a night game anyway, so it's unclear if he will be available off the bench. He went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Tuesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Nicky Lopez: Sitting Thursday

Lopez is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Yankees. Lopez will get a breather after he went 0-for-9 with a walk and three strikeouts over the series against the Angels. Hunter Dozier will take over at third base while Ryan O'Hearn enters the lineup in right field and bats fifth versus New York.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Logan Gillaspie: Called up Thursday

Gillaspie was called up from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Gillaspie will return to the Orioles' active roster for a third stint in the big leagues this season. The right-hander has produced a 4.35 ERA and 1.65 WHIP with four strikeouts over 10.1 innings in 11 appearances with the squad. Nick Vespi was optioned to Norfolk in a corresponding move Thursday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Nick Vespi: Optioned to Triple-A

Vespi was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Vespi will return to Norfolk after he appeared in two games following a call-up Monday. The left-hander tossed three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out six. Beau Sulser and Logan Gillaspie were called up Thursday to replace him and Tyler Wells (side) on the active roster. Vespi will remain a top candidate to return to the big leagues moving forward.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Tigers' Austin Meadows: Not running yet

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Meadows (Achilles) has yet to resume a running program while he conducts his rehab at the team's spring training complex in Florida, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. Meadows has endured a challenging first season in Detroit, having appeared in only 36 games with...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Runs wild in win

Rojas went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and three stolen bases in Monday's 7-0 win over the Giants. Entering Monday, Rojas had never had multiple steals in a major-league game, let alone three. This was also his second straight multi-hit effort. The infielder's rampant running has him up to 11 steals in 65 contests, and he's yet to be caught stealing. He's added a .279/.352/.408 slash line with five home runs, 28 RBI and 36 runs scored through 267 plate appearances.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Grabs win Tuesday

Kopech (4-6) allowed six hits and three walks while striking out four in 5.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Rockies. Kopech escaped Coors Field unscathed, even though he permitted nine baserunners for the third time in four starts. The White Sox took the lead in the fourth inning and held onto it to give Kopech consecutive wins for the first time this year. He's posted a steady 3.16 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP and 78:45 K:BB through 88.1 innings in 18 starts. The right-hander is projected for a favorable home start versus the Royals next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Tyler Wells: Exits with back injury

Wells was removed from Wednesday's start against the Rays with lower-back discomfort, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The right-hander surrendered four earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts and zero walks before being lifted during the fifth inning, and he ended up not factoring in the decision. It's unclear if the injury will affect Wells' availability for his next turn through the rotation, which tentatively lines up for Monday at Texas.
BALTIMORE, MD

