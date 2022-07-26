ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United To Present New Signing Officially On Either Tuesday Or Wednesday

By Soumyajit Roy
 2 days ago

Manchester United will officially present new signing Lisandro Martinez on either Tuesday or Wednesday, claims a journalist

The Red Devils have previously announced that they have reached an agreement in principle with Eredivisie side Ajax for the transfer of the Argentine international.

In an official statement dated July 17, 2022, United posted about the news of the fee agreement which read as follows:

"Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Argentine international defender Lisandro Martinez, subject to medical, to player terms being finalised, and to UK visa requirements."

Martinez flew over to Manchester on that weekend to complete his transfer to the Premier League side, where he will get the chance to work again under his former boss at Ajax Erik ten Hag, who is the newly appointed manager of the OId Trafford club.

The 24-year-old has been reportedly staying at the Lowry Hotel in Manchester since he arrived in the city just over a week ago, and was spotted recently in an Italian eatery in Manchester with his girlfriend.

And now, he might finally get unveiled by his new club.

According to De Telegraaf football correspondent Mike Verweij , United will officially present the signing of the versatile defender on either Tuesday or Wednesday, thereby Martinez officially completing a move to the club.

The former Newell's Old Boys player joined the Dutch champions in 2019, where he worked with ten Hag since then, winning two league titles and a domestic cup in the process.

