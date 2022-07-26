ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Lane County's new coronavirus cases flat; Oregon cases plummet 10.7%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
The Register-Guard
 2 days ago
Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 9,011 new cases. That's down 10.7% from the previous week's tally of 10,093 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oregon ranked 35th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week, coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 7.7% from the week before, with 862,778 cases reported. With 1.27% of the country's population, Oregon had 1.04% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 23 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Lane County Public Health reported 907 cases, 48 hospitalizations and one death last week. The week before that, there were 909 cases, 47 hospitalizations and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic, public health has had 67,301 reported cases and 585 deaths.

Across Oregon, cases fell in 28 counties, with the biggest declines in Multnomah County, with 1,961 cases from 2,199 a week earlier; in Marion County, with 687 cases from 859; and in Clackamas County, with 744 cases from 865.

Within Oregon, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-capita basis were in Grant County with 570 cases per 100,000 per week; Deschutes County with 273; and Coos County with 267. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Multnomah County, with 1,961 cases; Washington County, with 1,205 cases; and Lane County, with 871, according to state data. Weekly case counts rose in seven counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Clatsop, Hood River and Lake counties.

In Oregon, 112 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 59 people were reported dead.

A total of 842,351 people in Oregon have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 8,022 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States, 90,410,386 people have tested positive and 1,026,951 people have died.

Oregon's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 24. Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 929
  • The week before that: 954
  • Four weeks ago: 922

Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 75,961
  • The week before that: 70,927
  • Four weeks ago: 61,308

Hospitals in 33 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 33 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 38 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

Reporter Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick contributed to this story. You can reach her at Tatiana@registerguard.com

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

