Brunswick County, NC

Amazon delivering packages -- and now $25,000 -- to Frying Pan Tower

By Staff reports
Star News
 2 days ago
A remote landmark off the Brunswick County coast has relied on help from volunteers to maintain its history.

More recently, Amazon has offered its support by delivering packages via helicopter to Frying Pan Tower, the former Coast Guard station turned ecological research site for organizations ranging from offshore wind and marine life programs to the world’s leading universities.

Now the company has donated $25,000 to the Tower's nonprofit mission to “Restore, Protect, and Preserve” the facility.

"There are few structures in the world like the Frying Pan Tower, so I’ve made it my life’s mission to preserve it for today, tomorrow, and long after I’m gone,” said Richard Neal, executive director of the Frying Pan Tower, Inc. “We’re in a race against time to keep this piece of American history alive. Amazon’s delivery network, and all of the people who work behind the scenes, play an important role in this effort.”

Rising 135 feet above the Atlantic Ocean, Frying Pan Tower sits more than 30 miles off the North Carolina coast amidst international waters. It is a far-flung step back in time, offering visitors an escape from mainland realities and immersion into the serenity of ocean life.

It fosters a natural ecosystem for great white sharks, barracudas and some of the world’s most diverse marine life living in the clear blue waters at the Tower’s base.

The structure is also one of the most unique and remote places that Amazon delivers to customers.

Neal relies on Amazon to deliver the items that contribute to maintaining — and living in — the tower: Welding supplies, shark camera gear, water hoist materials, pantry staples for hungry restoration volunteers, not to mention the occasional order of biodegradable fish-food golf balls that he and volunteers can be found hitting off the Tower on a sunny day.

Several times a week, Neal receives Amazon packages to the tower by helicopter. Amazon’s interconnected logistics network and third-party carrier partnerships make the journey to the Tower possible. After Neal clicks “Buy Now” on welding accessories, an Amazon employee working at a fulfillment center in Raleigh packages the order. It travels via line-haul truck to a Raleigh sort center, where Amazon employees sort the packages by ZIP code.

“Deliveries for Frying Pan Tower start in Raleigh — nearly three hours northwest of the coast. We have a team of employees working behind the scenes every day to prepare packages for the final mile of delivery,” said Tri Nguyen, Raleigh sort center operations manager.

After Neal’s packages make their way through the Raleigh sort center, one of Amazon’s third-party carrier partners picks them up and delivers them to the Cape Fear Regional Jetport in Oak Island. As the last leg of the delivery, helicopter pilot Willis Tew packs Neal’s packages at the airport and delivers them directly to the Tower’s landing platform.

The to-do list required to restore, protect, and preserve the Tower never ends for Neal and the dedicated volunteers who come from around the world.

“I know that I have a limited future — and my goal is to see the tower carry on for future generations,” Neal said. “Without Amazon, we couldn’t get it done.”

WECT

First Alert Forecast: sizzling heat with storm chances on the horizon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Heat has been steadily building across the Cape Fear Region this week and it looks like it’s about to level off as we wrap up the workweek! Your First Alert Forecast for Friday involves widespread sizzling sunshine, very few cooling storms, and high temperatures in the middle and upper 90s - which is just a few pegs shy of the record for Wilmington for July 29: 101, set in 1993. High humidity will push the heat index to the stressful 105+ or even locally overbearing 110+ realm. Thanks for staying rested, hydrated, and neighborly!
WILMINGTON, NC
Star News

Star News

