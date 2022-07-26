Live Big Ten media days updates: Michigan football reminisces about Ohio State win

The Big Ten Conference football calendar has officially begun.

Coaches and players across the conference are at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the start of the 2022 Big Ten media days to preview the upcoming season.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren will open the event with a 45-minute press conference before Nebraska coach Scott Frost , Maryland coach Michael Locksley , Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck , Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz , Indiana coach Tom Allen , Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald and Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh each hold 15-minute press conferences.

Ohio State is scheduled to appear Wednesday, as coach Ryan Day will speak from 12:30-12:45 p.m. before an individual podium session from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Safety Ronnie Hickman , wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and quarterback C.J. Stroud will also represent Ohio State and are scheduled to speak from 1:15-2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Follow Day 1 of Big Ten media days live below.

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh describes his relationship with Ryan Day

Jim Harbaugh said his relationship with Ohio State coach Ryan Day is "professional" and that they were "cordial" when interacting in December at the Heisman Trophy ceremony, where Aidan Hutchinson and C.J. Stroud were finalists for the award.

“When we play each other, he’s doing everything he can to have his team win,” Harbaugh said. “I’m doing everything I can to have my team win. Competitive.”

Harbaugh had appeared to take a jab at Day in the aftermath of the Wolverines’ win over the Buckeyes last year, suggesting Day was “born on third base” in taking over the program from Urban Meyer.

When asked to clarify the comment on Tuesday, Harbaugh offered little.

“I have no comment about that at this time,” he said.

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz talks about Ohio State's return to the schedule

Ohio State is playing Iowa for the first time since 2017.

When the Hawkeyes visit the Horseshoe in October, it’ll also be their first trip to Columbus since 2013.

Kirk Ferentz was complimentary of Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud and his supporting cast.

“I try not to watch that Rose Bowl — intentionally,” Ferentz said. “It’ll cause some bad nights of sleep.”

Erick All said Michigan football was different in 2021.

It was a team that worked hard with players investing in one another, he said, eliminating all mistakes that could be made while not paying attention to outside noise.

"We went into every game knowing we would beat our opponent," the Michigan tight end said on Big Ten Network.

To the Michigan tight end, heading into his fourth season, no game represented that more than the Wolverines' 42-27 win against Ohio State , leading to the team's first Big Ten championship since 2004.

But All realizes this Michigan team is different from last year's group.

"It's always in the back of my head, but you have to forget about it," the Michigan tight end said. "It's a different team this year. We have to go do it again."

To quarterback Cade McNamara, this has become the team's rallying cry heading into 2022.

"I think this team, we need to win again," McNamara said. "We need to show that last year was not a fluke."

This offseason, Jim Harbaugh seemed to be flirting with the idea of returning to the NFL, interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings on National Signing Day .

But it wasn't something that affected Michigan's players too much, quarterback Cade McNamara said on Big Ten Network, saying Harbaugh was "very open" and communicated with the team all throughout the process.

"He loves everybody," tight end Erick All said. "He's real, he's a great coach. I love him as a coach. I couldn't imagine anyone else as head coach. I would have been crushed if he would have left.

"It wouldn't have felt right if he weren't there."

Harbaugh himself seemed happy to remain in Ann Arbor, addressing the matter with a scrum of reporters later Tuesday afternoon.

"In the end, I couldn’t really leave our team," Harbaugh said. "The players on the team right now, it’d be like losing a body part not to be able to coach them."

Coming into the 2022 season, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh could be facing a quarterback battle between Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy, something he's never really had before.

"It's totally uncharted waters," Harbaugh said on Big Ten Network.

The Michigan coach said he's aiming for a similar coach between McNamara and McCarthy as last season, preparing both to be the starter, while promoting a competitive, yet non-combative atmosphere on the practice field, something McNamara has seen.

"I think I'm only growing through competition," McNamara said. "The only thing I care about is making sure the team wins. As a competitor, there's not another mindset."

All Jim Harbaugh has seen this offseason is a continuation of the momentum Michigan had last season after beating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten championship.

"It's been a really good continuation from last year's team," Harbaugh said. "The players that were on the team, they put in the work."

The Michigan coach said players heading into 2022 want to replicate that success, modeling the offseason after the success of player like defensive ends Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo and running back Hasaan Haskins, who were each taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.

"There's been zero entitlement this entire offseason and none really in the foreseeable future. Life is good."

Harbaugh said Michigan's goals for 2022 are to beat Ohio State and Michigan State in the same season, win the Big Ten championship and win a national title.

"We're just going to continue to attack. That's what I really love about this team. They continue to attack whatever is put in front of them.

Michigan will take on Ohio State in Columbus Nov. 26.

Northwestern has had its share of ups and downs.

After winning the Big Ten West in 2020 , Northwestern fell to 3-9 last season, winning only one of its nine conference games.

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald , in his Big Ten media days press conference, called last year's Wildcats team, one of the youngest in the sport, but expects his team to take advantage of more experience in 2022.

Fitzgerald said he expects Northwestern to lean upon experience, to return to bowl eligibility and compete for conference championships.

"We expect to do that very quickly," Fitzgerald said.

Ohio State will travel to Evanston to take on Northwestern Nov. 5.

Indiana is coming into the 2022 season with a quarterback battle.

The Hoosiers will have two players — Jack Tuttle and Missouri transfer Connor Bazelak — vying for first-team snaps during fall camp after sophomore Donoven McCulley moved to the wide receiver room.

Indiana coach Tom Allen confirmed that no quarterback gained an edge during the spring, but that once a starter is named ahead of Week 1 against Illinois, he will be the starter.

"It's all about getting your best players on the field," Allen said.

Ohio State will see Indiana Nov. 12 in Columbus.

Maryland football coach Mike Locksley on recovery of injured WR Dontay Demus Jr.

Dontay Demus Jr., the star wide receiver at Maryland, is “ahead of schedule” in his recovery from a season-ending knee injury suffered last October.

Coach Mike Locksley added that he expects him to available for the Terrapins’ season opener against Buffalo.

The setback kept Demus from playing against Ohio State last season as he was injured the week before Maryland visited Columbus. Over the first five games, he caught 28 passes for 507 yards and three touchdowns as a top target for quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.

But it sounds like Demus will have the chance to be fully healed by the time the Buckeyes head out to College Park in November.

Nebraska football coach Scott Frost impressed with additions of USC and UCLA

Nebraska coach Scott Frost said the additions of both USC and UCLA to the Big Ten in 2024 ensures that the Big Ten Conference remains relevant moving forward.

"There's a lot of changes right now and we have to be light on our feet to make sure we take advantage of those changes," Frost said.

The Nebraska coach called both additions "good changes," and that he looks forward to see where the Big Ten ends up "when the dust settles."

Frost also said he would love to see the College Football Playoff expand, saying that more teams with more opportunities will only enhance the game.

USC, UCLA to be full members

When USC and UCLA join the Big Ten in 2024, they will do so as full members, Warren said.

That means the Los Angeles-based schools will receive a full share of the conference’s revenue distribution.

The arrangement is different than when Maryland, Nebraska and Rutgers joined the league in the previous decade. All three of them waited six years before receiving the same amount as longstanding members.

Commissioner Kevin Warren wants Big Ten 'ahead of the curve'

Warren knows that the college athletics landscape is changing, and wants the Big Ten Conference to be "ahead in the curve" in those changes, including conference expansion.

"Where expansion goes? I don't know," Warren said. "I do know this: it is important for all of us in business to realize that we are in a time of change.

"I'm embracing change. I'm going to be very aggressive. We want to be aggressive in how we build this. We're in a stage of probably a five-year period of change."

Warren said that with the additions of USC and UCLA , athletics were a big component in the decision but that academics were also a big part of the decision. He also mentioned that the largest section of Big Ten alumni, outside the Midwest, is in Los Angeles.

Commissioner Kevin Warren: 'I'm 100% supportive of College Football Playoff expansion'

Warren said College Football Playoff expansion remains inevitable.

"I'm 100% supportive of College Football Playoff expansion," Warren said. "I look forward to the day when we can expand the College Football Playoff , and I am confident that it will happen.

"What is that right number? We'll figure it out."

Warren said he wants multiple media members involved in expansion and would like to protect "critical bowl relationships." He said meetings about expansion will be coming

Commissioner Kevin Warren continues to ask for federal legislation for NIL

One year after Name, Image and Likeness emerged in the NCAA, Warren said he is pleased that athletes in his conference have been able to take advantage of NIL.

However, he feels changes still need to be made.

"We need federal legislation to help put in guardrails," Warren said, saying he is disappointed that college football still has to operate under a variety of state laws.

Commissioner Kevin Warren addresses Big Ten expansion, media rights deal

Opening his press conference with speaking about "strength, power, boldness and the Big Ten Conference," commissioner Kevin Warren said that the addition of UCLA and USC allows the conference to be prevalent in the three major television markets: New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

But Warren said that Big Ten expansion could continue in the future.

"I get asked every single day what's next," Warren said. "It may include future expansion. But it will be done for the right reasons at the right time.

"We will not expand just to expand. It will be strategic. It will add additional value to the conference."

Warren also confirmed that the Big Ten's next media rights deal is being "finalized" and will be announced "sooner than later."

Warren said he is focused on the "creativity" of how to deliver content in the next media deal.

