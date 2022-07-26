ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar to Participate in 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

From NashvilleSC.com

Nashville Soccer Club and Major League Soccer today announced that Designated Player Hany Mukhtar will participate in the 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, presented by AT&T 5G, as part of a 10-player roster of highly-acclaimed newcomers and MLS All-Stars. The roster will compete against 10 marquee LIGA MX players in the ultimate test of five skills on Aug. 9, at Allianz Field, home of Minnesota United FC.

The Skills Challenge will provide fans with a fun and uniquely competitive take on the intracontinental rivalry, as MLS looks to capture the title from LIGA MX, last year’s victors in Los Angeles. The remaining MLS roster includes Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC), Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC), Carles Gils (New England Revolution), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Javier “Chicharito” Hernández (LA Galaxy), Sebastián Driussi (Austin FC), Emanuel Reynoso (Minnesota United FC), and Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC).

This season the German is currently second in MLS in goals scored (12), leads the league in shots (82) and shots on goal (47), and is tied for first in MLS in goal contributions (17). Mukhtar is also the first Nashville SC player to reach double-digit goals in back-to-back MLS seasons. The attacker has been responsible for 17 of Nashville’s 27 goals.

The midfielder was selected as the MLS Player of the Week, presented by Continental Tire, for Week 16, his fourth selection of his career. Since entering the league in 2020, Mukhtar and Seattle Sounders FC forward Raúl Ruidíaz are the only players to earn the Player of the Week award four different times.

With anticipation building for the best in MLS to take on the best from LIGA MX, the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G will put the following five skills on full display: Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T 5G; Touch Challenge presented by Old Spice; Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T 5G; Passing Challenge presented by Bounty, and Crossbar Challenge presented by GilletteLabs. Additional information – including rules and scoring for each competition – will be announced in the coming weeks.

