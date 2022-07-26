Report: Austin Public Works hiring crossing guards ahead of new school year

Austin Achieve Public Schools will open a new campus in Pflugerville next summer. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) An Austin Achieve Public Schools campus will open at 1900 E. Pfennig Lane, Pflugerville, by July 2023. Information from Digital Communication Manager Eloy Pacheco states construction, which began this year on a vacant lot east of Aldi and Chase Bank near FM 685, should be complete by June 2023, and the campus will accommodate 1,000 students. Austin Achieve Public Schools is a tuition-free, open enrollment charter school that prepares students to attend top universities and has two other campuses in Austin. https://austinacheive.org.
Comments / 0