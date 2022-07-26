Report: Austin Public Works hiring crossing guards ahead of new school year

The Austin Independent School District is making free menstrual products, such as tampons and sanitary napkins, available to students during the upcoming school year. At the beginning of July, the district started installing dispensers with period products in gender neutral and girls' bathrooms at middle schools and high schools. The dispensers cost Austin ISD about $85,000. The district will also purchase the products to fill them. AISD is not installing the dispensers in elementary schools, but says the products will be available to those students as well.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO