Austin, TX

Report: Austin Public Works hiring crossing guards ahead of new school year

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — Want to be a crossing guard?. Austin Public Works is looking for crossing guards to help Austin ISD students get to class safely, according to a report from Community Impact. The department is...

Report: Georgetown ISD to conduct partial summer safety audit

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Georgetown ISD will conduct several routine safety and security procedures ahead of the upcoming school year, according to a report from Community Impact. New procedures include weekly door sweeps, a summer targeted partial safety audit and an exterior door safety audit. The report states that the...
City of Buda to begin Stage 1 drought restrictions

BUDA, Texas — The City of Buda will soon begin Stage 1 drought restrictions. Under the restrictions, residents can only use hose-end irrigation and automatic sprinklers twice a week on a designated day. Such watering can only take place outside the hours of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Swimming...
Getting your period at school is the worst. Austin ISD is trying to make it better.

The Austin Independent School District is making free menstrual products, such as tampons and sanitary napkins, available to students during the upcoming school year. At the beginning of July, the district started installing dispensers with period products in gender neutral and girls' bathrooms at middle schools and high schools. The dispensers cost Austin ISD about $85,000. The district will also purchase the products to fill them. AISD is not installing the dispensers in elementary schools, but says the products will be available to those students as well.
Texas State receives $3.6 million in grants for low-income students

SAN MARCOS, Texas — The U.S. Department of Education awarded Texas State University $3.6 million for low-income students in the form of two Upward Bound grants. Upward Bound is a Federal TRIO Program intended to help students, many of whom are low-income with non-degree holding parents, prepare for college.
Lago Vista ISD might change its bell schedule because of a bus driver shortage

LAGO VISTA, Texas — If Lago Vista ISD doesn't secure all the bus drivers it needs, the district said it may have to change its bell schedule. In a letter to the Lago Vista ISD community, Superintendent Darren Webb said that while the district is 100% staffed for teacher and paraprofessional positions for the 2022-23 school year, LVISD is experiencing an "extreme shortage" of experienced, qualified bus drivers.
Back to school: When do local districts begin classes?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students across Central Texas will be returning to the classroom in just a few weeks. Back-to-school dates range from Aug. 8 in Cherokee ISD to Aug. 23 in Smithville ISD. To help keep track of all the dates, KXAN has created a map and compiled a...
Austin Achieve Public Schools campus coming to Pflugerville

Austin Achieve Public Schools will open a new campus in Pflugerville next summer. (Brian Rash/Community Impact Newspaper) An Austin Achieve Public Schools campus will open at 1900 E. Pfennig Lane, Pflugerville, by July 2023. Information from Digital Communication Manager Eloy Pacheco states construction, which began this year on a vacant lot east of Aldi and Chase Bank near FM 685, should be complete by June 2023, and the campus will accommodate 1,000 students. Austin Achieve Public Schools is a tuition-free, open enrollment charter school that prepares students to attend top universities and has two other campuses in Austin. https://austinacheive.org.
Crews fight grass fire near Buda neighborhood

The grass fire broke out Wednesday near the Coves of Cimmeron neighborhood in Buda, officials said. There is a shelter ready for evacuees if it gets to that point, officials said. Officials also said that no reverse 911 calls have been made about the fires.
