Milford LIVE Weekly Review – July 26, 2022
This Week’s Top Headlines Include:
Headlines
Milford Night Out planned for August 2
Culture
Ladybug Festival Spotlight: Lisa and Lori Brigantino
Ladybug Festival Spotlight: REGOTHERESHEGO
Mr. Moribund’s Theatre of Terror announces Summer Screamer Show
Business
Delaware judge sets Twitter, Elon Musk trial for October
Government & Politics
Bicycle and skateboard ordinance removed from city code; sprinklers optional
Senate to convene Monday to start removal of state auditor
Education
Autism audit shows Milford programs doing well
‘Find the Killer’ in DelTech’s science camps
Health
Kieffer focuses on helping caregivers as he leads Milford Wellness Village
