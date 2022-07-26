Milford LIVE Weekly Review – July 26, 2022

The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, July 30, at George H.P. Smith Park. Henry Bennett from Bennett Orchards will talk about what it takes to grow great, juicy Delaware peaches at 10 a.m. Chef Dru Tevis, corporate pastry chef of SoDel Concepts, will then take those peaches to show how to make fabulous desserts. From shortcakes and pound cakes to trifles, fresh peaches make an easy topping for dessert. Tevis will bring biscuits, cake, and trifles to serve fresh cut up peaches on top. He will also talk about the process of building a simple summer trifle, and the best components for making a peach shortcake.

LEWES, DE ・ 20 HOURS AGO