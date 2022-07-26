ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, DE

Milford LIVE Weekly Review – July 26, 2022

By Sonja Frey
Milford LIVE News
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

 

Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

Our final coming events blog of July features a number of great happenings up and down the state of Delaware, as well as in Ocean City, Maryland, and one just across the state line in the Keystone State of Pennsylvania. Now that the current heat wave has broken, it's a...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Another Favorite Local Building is a Tribute to African-American History

I’d like to spotlight a very handsome cedar-shake one-story building adjacent to the Ace Hardware store at the Five Points intersection in Lewes. Built in in the 1920s, it was one of more than 80 small schools built for African-American students with support from industrialist and philanthropist Pierre S. duPont several decades before desegregation. Known to many as the Nassau School, it was designed by James O. Betelle, an architect who was also a professor at Teacher’s College at Columbia University.
LEWES, DE
fox29.com

Delaware State Fair: ZZ Top concert, unique eats, a circus and more!

HARRINGTON, Del. - Need plans this weekend? The Delaware State Fair has the answer!. It's the perfect family outing with something for everyone: rides, food, games, shows and music!. Gates open at the Delaware State Fairgrounds every day at 8 a.m. until July 30 - with most vendors and entertainment...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Fairgoers enjoying the Delaware State Fair rides

HARRINGTON, Del. – There’s no fair without attractions!. Fairgoers tell 47 ABC that the rides really complete the fair experience. They say the rides allow them to have a good time. Some ride favorites are the Zipper and the Ferris Wheel. Whether it’s your first time or not and no matter the age, you too can enjoy the fair rides .
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Beautifully decorated condo in the Henlopen

Beautifully decorated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 1340 square feet of living space and with ocean views being sold turnkey. Unit 617 features a beautiful kitchen, luxury baths, a large living room, dining room, three balconies and a large master bedroom with bath on suite. The Henlopen Condominiums offer security-controlled access, indoor parking, secured entrance to the beach with outdoor showers, elevators, a beautiful rooftop sundeck and pool offering spectacular views of the ocean and the Delaware coastline. Located on the boardwalk with everything Rehoboth Beach has to offer.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Demolition at Shields Elementary set for August

Demolition of Shields Elementary School is set to begin in early to mid-August, said Cape Director of Special Projects Brian Bassett. After 55 years of operation, the old school closed in April when the new Lewes Elementary School opened to students just across Sussex Drive. The grounds of the former...
LEWES, DE
Janine Paris

'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in August

'Celtic to Classical' returns to Southern Delaware in August for a seventh season, with a program designed to delight fans of all ages and musical genres. Internationally acclaimed cellist Jonah Kim will join 'Celtic to Classical' Co-Founders Sheridan Seyfried and Ya-Jhu Yang for performances of beloved classics by Brahms and Mozart as well as contemporary American bluegrass by world-renowned musicians Mark O'Connor and Bela Fleck. Audiences also will be treated to original music by Seyfried, ranging in style from lyrical and emotive to lively and Celtic-inspired.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Dessert demo to highlight Bennett peaches July 30

The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, July 30, at George H.P. Smith Park. Henry Bennett from Bennett Orchards will talk about what it takes to grow great, juicy Delaware peaches at 10 a.m. Chef Dru Tevis, corporate pastry chef of SoDel Concepts, will then take those peaches to show how to make fabulous desserts. From shortcakes and pound cakes to trifles, fresh peaches make an easy topping for dessert. Tevis will bring biscuits, cake, and trifles to serve fresh cut up peaches on top. He will also talk about the process of building a simple summer trifle, and the best components for making a peach shortcake.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Dolle’s Candyland begins construction on highway location

Construction has begun on a new Dolle’s Candyland location on Route 1, outside Milton. During a February 2020 meeting, Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary site plan for a 5,125-square-foot building with 12 parking spaces on a one-acre parcel at 14657 Coastal Highway. The property is just north of, and on the same side of the highway, as Steamboat Landing Road. For many years, the property was home to automotive repair shop Import Professionals.
MILTON, DE
delawaretoday.com

Our Night Out Supports Wilmington’s LGBTQ+ Community

Photos courtesy of Joe Johnson / Our Night Out Wilmington. Plenty of people show support for the LGBTQ+ community during Pride month, but these Delaware organizations focus on the community all year long. Our Night Out Wilmington. In December of 2010, the two founders of Our Night Out Wilmington made...
WILMINGTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

Former Councilman Morrow recognized

Former Councilman Doug Morrow, who served on Milford City Council for 32 years before stepping down when he moved to Wilmington. Councilman Morrow represented the Third Ward, a seat now held by Nirmala Samaroo. “Whereas  many impressive accomplishments had taken place during his 32 year tenure, some involving essential transportation improvements, major utility expansions, the redevelopment of vacated subdivisions throughout ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Milford LIVE News

Chief Brown recognized by council

Milford City Council presented retiring Chief Kenneth Brown with a proclamation signed by Mayor Archie Campbell at a recent meeting. Chief Brown will retire on August 1 after being with the force since 1986. “Chief Brown was born and raised in Milford, starting his career with Milford Police Department in 1986 as a part-time dispatcher and later was hired as ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Clear Space abandoning plans for Rehoboth Ave. home

Rehoboth commissioners deny rezoning of 330 Rehoboth Ave. After nearly four years of trying, Clear Space Theatre Company in Rehoboth Beach has decided to end its bid for a new home on Rehoboth Avenue. During a meeting July 25, the theater’s board of directors voted to sell its property at...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
baysideoc.com

As community celebrates life of Gavin, investigation continues

(July 28, 2022) Worcester County’s coastal community showed up big on Saturday for an Ocean Pines family whose lives were upended by the death of their 14-year-old son and brother in a hit-and-run on July 11. Around 250 surfers participated in a “paddle out” organized by the Ocean City...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Milford LIVE News

Development requests approved by council

Requests from three developers were approved by Milford City Council at a recent meeting. Cypress Hall asked for approval of Phase I of their project, Wickersham requested approval for a revised site plan while Milford Ponds requested approval for an extension. Public hearings were held for the Cypress Hall and Wickersham requests. “We are only reviewing Phase I tonight even ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

JUST LISTED! Unit 617 by Bill Cullin, #1 Selling Realtor at The Henlopen, The Premier Oceanfront Building In Rehoboth! Visit: TheHenlopen.com. Call for an Appointment Today: (302) 841-7147

Being Offered, a beautifully decorated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 1340 square feet of living space and with ocean views being sold turnkey. Unit 617 features a beautiful kitchen, luxury baths, a large living room, dining room, three balconies and a large master bedroom with bath on suite. The Henlopen Condominiums offer security-controlled access, indoor parking, secured entrance to the beach with outdoor showers, elevators, a beautiful rooftop sundeck and pool offering spectacular views of the ocean and the Delaware coastline. Located on the boardwalk with everything Rehoboth Beach has to offer. Call for an appointment today!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware State Fair a century ago

The Delaware State Fair as we know it today was founded in 1919 as the Kent and Sussex County Fair, with the first event held in 1920. However, mentions of earlier iterations of the Delaware State Fair date back to just after the Civil War. The fair was held in Dover for a number of years before moving to Elsmere in 1917. It continued until it went bankrupt in 1924. Leaders of the Kent and Sussex County Fair officially changed the name to Delaware State Fair in 1969.
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
