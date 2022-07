MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County Public Schools sent out a warning of mountain lion activity near the MCPS Agricultural Center, off of South Ave. West. "This means mountain lions are active in the same areas where people may be walking, biking, and enjoying the outdoors. MCPS staff and families are advised to be on alert for possible mountain lion activity in their neighborhoods, and help get the word out to their neighbor," according to MCPS.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO