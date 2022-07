Gamers can head to Victory Field for some fun on Thursday, and a trip to the zoo is planned by the Watertown Recreation Department next week. The Ultimate Gaming Truck will be at Victory Field on Orchard Street on Thursday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to noon. Watertown residents are invited to come down and play some video games at the free event sponsored by the Recreation Department. More than a dozen people can play at once on game systems including PS5 and Xbox X.

1 DAY AGO