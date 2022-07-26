ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Merchants: Q2 Earnings Insights

Cover picture for the articleFirst Merchants FRME reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. First Merchants beat estimated...

Why General Electric Stock Is Rising

General Electric Co GE shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. GE said second-quarter revenue increased 2% year-over-year to $18.65 billion, which beat the estimate of $17.6 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 78 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 38 cents per share.
Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why

Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 6.60% to $14.06 in Thursday's pre-market session after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also raised its quarterly dividend and announced it has advanced its Ford+ growth plan. Ford reported quarterly earnings of 68 cents per...
Five9: Q2 Earnings Insights

Five9 FIVN reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Five9 beat estimated earnings by 88.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $45.60 million from the same period last...
Harley-Davidson: Q2 Earnings Insights

Harley-Davidson HOG reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harley-Davidson beat estimated earnings by 30.36%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.12. Revenue was down $66.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: Group 1 Automotive Q2 Earnings

Group 1 Automotive GPI reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Group 1 Automotive beat estimated earnings by 10.8%, reporting an EPS of $12.0 versus an estimate of $10.83. Revenue was up $445.00 million from...
Pathward Financial: Q3 Earnings Insights

Pathward Financial CASH reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pathward Financial beat estimated earnings by 2.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.91. Revenue was down $4.78 million from the same...
Why The Trade Desk Stock Is Falling After Hours

The Trade Desk Inc TTD shares are falling in Thursday's after-hours session after Roku Inc ROKU reported worse-than-expected financial results and withdrew its full-year revenue growth guidance. ROKU Revenue: $764.4 million missed estimate of $805.64 million. ROKU EPS: Loss of 82 cents missed estimate for loss of 68 cents. "In...
Recap: FirstService Q2 Earnings

FirstService FSV reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FirstService missed estimated earnings by 4.27%, reporting an EPS of $1.12 versus an estimate of $1.17. Revenue was up $99.08 million from the same period last...
Community Health Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

Community Health Systems CYH reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Community Health Systems missed estimated earnings by 3700.0%, reporting an EPS of $-2.52 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was down $73.00 million from...
Martin Marietta Materials: Q2 Earnings Insights

Martin Marietta Materials MLM reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Martin Marietta Materials beat estimated earnings by 3.94%, reporting an EPS of $3.96 versus an estimate of $3.81. Revenue was up $146.00 million from...
Recap: International Paper Q2 Earnings

International Paper IP reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. International Paper beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $1.08. Revenue was down $227.00 million from the same...
Orion Gr Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights

Orion Gr Hldgs ORN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Orion Gr Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was up $48.70 million from...
Recap: United States Steel Q2 Earnings

United States Steel X reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. United States Steel missed estimated earnings by 0.26%, reporting an EPS of $3.86 versus an estimate of $3.87. Revenue was up $1.26 billion from...
Recap: Deckers Outdoor Q1 Earnings

Deckers Outdoor DECK reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Deckers Outdoor beat estimated earnings by 32.8%, reporting an EPS of $1.66 versus an estimate of $1.25. Revenue was up $109.78 million from the same...
Royal Caribbean: Q2 Earnings Insights

Royal Caribbean Gr RCL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Royal Caribbean Gr beat estimated earnings by 5.45%, reporting an EPS of $-2.08 versus an estimate of $-2.2. Revenue was up $2.13 billion from...
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 25.31%, reporting an EPS of $-2.03 versus an estimate of $-1.62. Revenue was up $4.26 million from the same...
Recap: Baxter Intl Q2 Earnings

Baxter Intl BAX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 07:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Baxter Intl reported in-line EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.87. Revenue was up $648.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Recap: Kearny Financial Q4 Earnings

Kearny Financial KRNY reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kearny Financial missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $2.44 million from the same...
