Hog Trough Fire sees minimal growth

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hog Trough fire burning east of Hamilton saw minimal growth yesterday. The fire now measures 592 acres, according to an overnight infrared flight. That's an increase of five acres. The daily flight log noted the following: "A few acres of perimeter growth along with intense...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Clover Fire, burning in the Middle Fork of Warm Springs Creek on the Beaverhead Deerlodge National Forest, was mapped at 798 acres in an overnight infrared flight. The flight log noted the following: "Intense heat is visible along all edges of the fire. The interior...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Glacier National Park rangers are investigating an illegal BASE jump from Mount Siyeh on Sunday morning. Rangers received a report of the BASE jump from hikers in the Many Glacier area who took photos of the descent. Mount Siyeh stands just over 10,000 feet tall as...
On July 23, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a two-vehicle accident near mile marker 89 on Highway 93. Dispatch notified the deputy that one of the involved drivers, identified as C.S., had contacted 911 and reported that her son 41-year-old Justin Stovall had broken the windshield from the passenger’s seat while she was driving, which caused her to crash. She also told dispatch that Stovall was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
MISSOULA, Mont. — “Yellowstone” film crews will take over downtown Corvallis next month, and that means street closures at the intersection of Main and First Street. Crews are still finalizing dates, but it is expected to be Aug. 5 or Aug. 9. Streets will be closed from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
MISSOULA, Mont. — An infrared flight over the Clover Fire burning on the Madison District of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest measured the blaze at 546 acres on Monday night. It's burning in the Middle Fork of Warm Springs. "The main fire polygon is composed primarily of intense heat," the...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews raced to the scene of a structure fire near Frenchtown just after 6 p.m. Monday. Mel Holtz with Frenchtown Rural Fire District said a mobile home and shed were a complete loss. The blaze also started a grass fire. A DNRC helicopter was on scene...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County Sheriff's deputies found three hikers backpacking in the Gold Creek area who needed assistance. The hikers had activated an S.O.S. from a SPOT device, which sent a GPS coordinate to emergency rescue personnel. Missoula County Search and Rescue assisted Missoula County Sheriff's deputies. Life...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The North Fork of the Flathead Valley, and the western flank of Glacier National Park, are critical and delicate ecosystems for many species, including grizzly and black bears. Now, with more humans moving in federal, state, tribal and local organizations are working to reduce conflicts. They...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park announced on Thursday that people can apply for the 2022-23 winter lottery for permits to snowmobile in the park without a commercial guide. The Non-Commercially Guided Snowmobile Access Program was authorized in 2013 and allows permit-holders to enter the park up to three...
Hot temperatures and breezy afternoon winds will remain in the forecast today. Daytime highs will be in the 80s and 90s for your Wednesday. West-central Montana will be close to 100 degrees Thursday through Sunday. Missoula will be in record territory through the end of the week. The prolonged heat will continue to dry fuels, leading to an increase concern over fire weather.
MISSOULA - Mountain lion activity is being reported in Missoula. Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) has notified families and staff that some signs of recent mountain lion activity have been noted near the MCPS Agricultural Center off of South Avenue West. "This means mountain lions are active in the same...
HAMILTON - This is turning out to be the summer where filming on the series "Yellowstone" is popping up in multiple locations across Western Montana, including small towns in the Bitterroot. Over the past couple of years, we've become somewhat accustomed to seeing the production crews shooting in downtown Missoula...
MISSOULA, Mont. — On Thursday, the public can learn about and comment on a possible ballot initiative to continue redeveloping the Missoula County Fairgrounds. The $19 million, 20-year general obligation bond would build an agricultural and livestock arena. It would improve other parts of the grounds and green spaces. The money would also help build a third sheet of ice at Glacier Ice Rink, along with $5 million in private funding for that project.
Breezy conditions and hot temperatures are on tap for today with highs in the 80s and 90s across western Montana. There is a slight chance for a few isolated thunderstorms, especially in the higher terrain. Lows will fall to the 50s and 60s overnight. Temperatures continue to warm even further...
If we take a trip in the digital time machine known as the internet we can quickly travel back to what was making news in January of 2020. It's pretty wild to think that we hadn't even hit the craziness of COVID at that point! But it was right there, just before we entered the world of self-distancing and quarantines, that Pier One Imports announced that they would be closing over 400 stores nationwide including the one in Missoula.
MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. News and World Report named Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula the No. 1 hospital in Montana for the fourth year in a row. The study evaluated 65 hospitals in Montana and more than 4,500 hospitals across the country to determine the 2022-23 ratings. St....
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County Commissioners are looking to make sure rural housing is safe. They'll hold a public hearing at 2 p.m. on the possibility of bringing in community develompent block grant money to give out loans to improve rural housing. The money is available through Montana's non-competitive...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Legacy Casting and King Street Productions are looking for background extras of all ages for the upcoming TV series “1923.”. The show is a follow-up series to “1883” and is the second chapter in the “Yellowstone” series. Filming will take place...
Comments / 0