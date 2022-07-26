ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Letter to the editor: Comparing covid mortality in Pa., Fla.

By Tribune-Review
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

With reference to Simon P. Solar’s letter “DeSantis endangering lives” (July 11, TribLIVE): According to information found at...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

abc27 News

Latest number of reported COVID-19 cases in PA

This is an ongoing story. We will update this post as information becomes available. HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that as of Tuesday, July 26, there were 62,464 additional positive cases of COVID-19. The department is now reporting a cumulative statewide total of positive cases at 3,080,593 […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

US News names UPMC Presbyterian/Shadyside No. 2 hospital in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside Hospital has been named the second-best hospital in Pennsylvania in US News & World Report’s annual rankings released Tuesday. The rankings reviewed hospital performance overall as well as in specialties and procedures and conditions. UPMC Presbyterian/Shadyside, the region’s largest hospital with campuses in Oakland and Shadyside, was nationally ranked in nine specialties: Cancer (No. 16), Cardiology (No. 40), Diabetes/Endrocrinology (No. 25), Ear/Nose/Throat (No. 25), Gastroenterology and GI Surgery (No. 17), Geriatrics (No. 20), Neurology/Neurosurgery (No. 32), Pulmonary/Lung Surgery (No. 29), and Urology (No. 31). A number of procedures and treatment of conditions were considered high performing, just below being ranked.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Philly

It’s No Longer Crime To Be Gay In Pennsylvania After Gov. Wolf Signs Legislation Decriminalizing Homosexuality

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — It is no longer a crime to be gay in Pennsylvania. Gov. Tom Wolf signed legislation earlier this month that decriminalized homosexuality in the state. It was a law that some lawmakers didn’t even know was on the books. “Upper Darby found an Upper Darby way to handle an Upper Darby problem,” LGBTQ activist Damien Warsavage said. But that problem stretched much farther than Delco. Written into the state criminal code was a law that criminalized being gay, and then in the 1980s, Upper Darby included a statute of its own. “There was an actual ordinance written into...
UPPER DARBY, PA
wtae.com

Dr. Oz defends Pennsylvania residency amid attacks from Fetterman

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz came to visit the Washington City Mission Tuesday. It’s a homeless shelter and rehabilitation program. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 went along on the tour and asked him about the campaign. One-on-one with Oz: Watch the video above. The staff...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Josh Shapiro outlines plan to make Pennsylvania more business friendly

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro campaigned in Lawrenceville Wednesday on his plan to attract business to Pennsylvania. The state attorney general said his strategy would capitalize on high-tech work already happening locally in the biotech, robotics and autonomous vehicle industries. “This is where we’re going to create the jobs of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox29.com

Four Pennsylvania universities reject GOP call to freeze tuition

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Four Pennsylvania universities said Wednesday they will follow through with tuition increases despite calls from House Republicans to roll back the price hikes. The lawmakers, including Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, the GOP nominee for governor, argue Penn State, University of Pittsburgh, Lincoln and Temple are receiving federal...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Mastriano's dangerous plans for Pa.

William Penn, the founder of our commonwealth, was an advocate for religious and personal freedom for all people who came to live here. As opposed to Doug Mastriano, the current Republican candidate for governor, whose inflammatory comments have appeared in newspapers all over the state, including his promise to overturn all statewide election results he disagrees with, his refusal to allow abortions to save a mother’s life, calling separation of church and state “a myth,” saying we should be fearful of Muslims being elected to Congress, and his hateful anti-LGBTQ remarks.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mercury

PLANNING AHEAD: A brief guide to the Pennsylvania Inheritance Tax [Column]

The Pennsylvania Inheritance Tax has been the subject of much discussion and controversy over the years, at least among my clients and potential clients. Since there have been so many questions requiring response I thought it would be helpful to jot down some of the basic concepts and provide a brief guide to navigate the system. By the way, you should never rely merely on a summary to answer all the questions you might have. Here it is.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Pa. shouldn't be an abortion center

It’s a little creepy to see photographs of Gov. Tom Wolf and his pals all dressed up to tell people how they plan to kill babies. That is such a dark, ugly deed. For more than 40 years, the grassroots pro-life groups in Southwestern Pennsylvania have been working with pregnancy support centers. We have never known them to be misleading, deceptive or dishonest about the work they do to help mothers and babies.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

A Pennsylvania mortgage company discriminated against potential Black and Latino homebuyers, DOJ says

A Pennsylvania mortgage company owned by billionaire businessman Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway discriminated against potential Black and Latino homebuyers in Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware, the Department of Justice said Wednesday, in what is being called the second-largest redlining settlement in history. Trident Mortgage Co., a division of Berkshire’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Pa., not Fla., has the dangerous leaders

In a recent letter, Simon P. Solar warned of the dangerous Gov. Ron DeSantis who deviated from CDC guidance on covid-19 (“DeSantis endangering lives,” July 11, TribLIVE). Apparently, Solar is unaware that the vast majority of the people fleeing to a thriving Florida from blue states don’t agree.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

