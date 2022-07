2021 stats: After a strong 2020 season for the Syracuse Orange, Queeley’s output dropped to 15 receptions for 222 yards and two touchdowns. 2022 projections: The new offensive gameplan offers Queeley a reset this fall. He has the size and has shown the ability to make tough catches but will he find more success under the revamped Orange offense? Syracuse needs players like Queeley to step up and make key plays to keep drives alive.

