EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Harrison Smith caught himself recently, like a play-action fake that got him going the wrong way, when an acquaintance asked him his age. The longest-tenured player on the Minnesota Vikings and one of the oldest safeties in the NFL turned 33 earlier this year, but the six-time Pro Bowl pick clearly does not feel that old. “I started saying 20-something,” Smith said. “You just forget. It just flies by. I still feel good, but every old guy says that. You’ve just got to see how I look, I guess.” When the Vikings line up for their first full-team drills of training camp on Wednesday, Smith will start his 11th season next to rookie Lewis Cine.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO