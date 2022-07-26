Why 2 million travelers a year stop at South Dakota's Wall Drug Store

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh announced Tuesday that he's running for Idaho attorney general as the Democratic nominee. Arkoosh announced his candidacy amid family and friends at the Statehouse. He’s replacing Steve Scanlin, who ran in the May Democratic primary as a placeholder but withdrew from the race last week. That allowed the Democratic Party to pick a replacement.

