Why 2 million travelers a year stop at South Dakota's Wall Drug Store

Firefighters on Monday finally started to control California's largest wildfire so far this year, halting its eastward expansion toward nearby Yosemite National Park while thousands of people remained under evacuation orders.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Some services of the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles are still offline, and it's not known when repairs to the system mainframe will be complete, the state says.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Funding is available to help boost the Kentucky tourism industry, which saw a decline in visitors with the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. The state will allocate...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Senate Democratic Minority Leader Janet Bewley was involved in a fatal car crash Friday that left a 27-year-old mother from Pennsylvania and her 5-year-old daughter dead, police said Monday. Ashland Police Chief Bill Hagstrom told the Ashland Daily Press on Monday that Bewley was...
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh announced Tuesday that he's running for Idaho attorney general as the Democratic nominee. Arkoosh announced his candidacy amid family and friends at the Statehouse. He’s replacing Steve Scanlin, who ran in the May Democratic primary as a placeholder but withdrew from the race last week. That allowed the Democratic Party to pick a replacement.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia corrections commissioner Betsy Jividen is resigning, Gov. Jim Justice said. Jividen's resignation is effective Aug. 5. Justice said Tuesday he will begin the process of filling...
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — More than a dozen North Carolina municipalities or counties are choosing new elected officials, with some picking party nominees for the fall. Voting precincts were slated to be open in these areas from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
