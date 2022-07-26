What Makes Clowns So Scary?

Related
If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor
Your urine can tell you a lot about your health. Before you flush, take stock of what's in the toilet bowl.
19 Hysterically Clever Kids Who Did NOT Have Permission To Make Their Parents Laugh Like This
Who told them they could be this funny?
KIDS・
Neighbors Freaked By Creepy Chucky Doll Discover Real-Life 'Child's Play'
Residents of Pinson, Alabama, did not want to play with a Chucky doll roaming their streets during the day. Kendra Walden spotted the figure resembling the evil protagonist from the 1980s “Child’s Play” horror movies and posted alarming pictures on Facebook. The diminutive look-alike prowled the neighborhood in overalls and a striped shirt, with long red hair very much like the movie villain.
A TikToker Apologized For His 'Random Act Of Kindness' Fail & He Might've Missed The Point
A TikTok star just apologized to a woman who didn't appreciate getting flowers for a "random act of kindness" video, and he wants to smooth things over by giving her flowers. Again. The woman, identified only as Maree, called out Harrison Pawluk last week after he tricked her into taking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Toddler's happy dance while learning colors is 'pure joy'
A Georgia toddler's reaction to learning her colors just might be the cutest thing you'll see on the internet today. Two-year-old Delilah is the star of a viral TikTok video that's already been viewed nearly 2 million times within the last week. The short clip features Allen Cooley, Delilah's dad, holding colorful books while he asks his daughter to identify each color. After each answer, Delilah and her parents scream in delight, while the toddler raises her arms in a happy dance and excitedly laughs and giggles.
20 People Who Are So Entitled, They've Already Made 2022 Hell For Others
Someone really tried to pay $20 for $300 worth of someone's art.
A Dad Keeps Going on Pleasure Trips After Baby is Born & Reddit is Flying Into a Justified Rage
A new dad keeps going on trips while his wife is taking care of their 11-week-old baby and Reddit’s blood pressure is boiling just as much as yours is about to be. The mom took to the forum to share her frustration with her husband’s travel plans and his demeaning attitude towards her. The first few weeks of maternity leave had been blissful, she began her post. Then, things took a turn.
My wife mapped out how to serve my kids dinner – she thinks I’m an idiot & everyone is saying same thing
WHEN it comes to our kids, we have no problem admitting that we're complete and utter control freaks. From breakfast to bedtime, we've got their everyday schedule (more or less) down to a fine art. So if plans ever change unexpectedly, it's only natural to want everything to run smoothly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Cheapskate' Couple's Rant Over Excessive Tip Culture in the U.S. Dragged
A post on Reddit about tipping in America has got people sharing their hilarious stories of outrageous tip requests.
Opinion: Signs a Girl Is Into You From an Infj’s Eyes
INFJs tend to hide their emotions. Here are some tips to help you figure them out. Have you ever found yourself attracted to a certain girl but you’re not sure if she feels the same way? You see her at school or at work but you’re not really sure how to approach her. You’re afraid that if you do approach her, she’ll reject your feelings.
pethelpful.com
Video of Geese 'Terrorizing' People on a Camping Trip Has People Cracking Up
You might worry about bears on your next camping trip, but a video online might convince you that there's a bigger threat out there: ducks. Believe us, ducks are not to be messed with. One man learned this the hard way, after a recent camping trip went completely wrong when an angry flock showed up at his campground.
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Excitement Over Going to Grandma's for the Weekend Gives Us the Feels
When you have a Golden, they don't just love you. They love the whole family too. Aunts, uncles, cousins — basically they're big fans of just about everyone they meet. Take for example one dog on TikTok named Chloe, whose overwhelming excitement for her grandparents (or should we say grandpaw-rents) during a recent trip was almost contagious. Don't worry, Chloe. We're sure they're so excited too!
PETS・
Growing Up 'GTA'
There's been three decades of violent video games and as Grand Theft Auto, the reigning king of all of them, releases it's fifth installment; we have to wonder, how have these games actually effected this generation?
The 10 Best Travel Journals And Activity Books For Kids
Keep your kids busy during summer vacation with these entertaining journals from Amazon and Maisonette.
The Best Ice Cream For Dogs: 8 Expert-Backed Brands To Cool Off Your Pup
Some ingredients in "human" ice cream can be downright dangerous for your pet, but we have other options for chilly treats they’ll love.
PETS・
A Con Artist Scammed Me Out Of $92,000. Here Are The 8 Red Flags I Wish I'd Seen.
"I was charmed by a charismatic, exciting woman who injected herself into my life and became my best friend. In reality, she was an international con artist on the run from the authorities."
HuffPost
107K+
Followers
6K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT
We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.https://www.huffpost.com/
Comments / 0