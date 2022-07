NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Benintendi wouldn’t say whether he will get vaccinated for COVID-19 now that he’s with the first-place New York Yankees rather than the last-place Kansas City Royals. A day after New York acquired the 28-year-old All-Star from the Royals for three minor league pitchers, Benintendi was hitting leadoff and playing left field against his former team on Thursday night. He was among 10 Royals who missed a four-game series at Toronto from July 14-17 because he was not vaccinated and could not enter Canada. He lost $186,813 of the $8.5 million salary. The Yankees have a three-game series at Toronto from Sept. 26-28.

