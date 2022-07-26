ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

2022 Primary: How to preview your ballot in Missouri, Kansas

By Makenzie Koch
 2 days ago
FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. Democrats and Republicans are involved… Read More

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Aug. 2 primary election is days away, which means it’s a good time to start preparing before you cast your vote.

No matter where you live, there will likely be several races and questions on your ballot with names and issues you might be unfamiliar with.

One of the first steps in deciding how you’ll vote is figuring out what’s on your ballot.

In Kansas, to find your sample ballot, visit the Secretary of State’s VoterView website and enter some basic personal information. There, the site will provide you with your ballot based on your political party for the upcoming election.

In Missouri, visit the Secretary of State’s Voter Outreach Center website and enter your address. It will provide you with the candidates and issues on your ballot.

You can even fill out and take your sample ballot with you to your polling place to help as you fill out the official ballot on election day.

FOX4 will share Missouri and Kansas primary election results after polls close Aug. 2 on air and on fox4kc.com.

