Missouri State

2022 Primary: What ID do I need to vote in Kansas, Missouri?

By Makenzie Koch
 2 days ago
FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City,…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Aug. 2 primary election is days away, but in both Kansas and Missouri, voters can’t just show up empty handed.

You’ll need some form of identification like a driver’s license, passport or even a college ID. But what qualifies as voter identification varies when you cross state line.

In Missouri, here are the acceptable IDs for registered voters, according to the Secretary of State’s office:

  • Identification issued by the state of Missouri, an agency of the state, or a local election authority of the state;
  • Identification issued by the United States government or agency thereof;
  • Identification issued by an institution of higher education, including a university, college, vocational and technical school, located within the state of Missouri; or
  • A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document that contains the name and address of the voter.

If you don’t have any of these ID forms, you can cast a provisional ballot. As long as your signature matches the one on your voter registration, your vote will still count.

But be prepared: Starting in November, voters will need a photo ID to cast a ballot in Missouri. Under a new state law, some of those forms of ID listed above won’t work for the general election and beyond.

Under House Bill 1878, only a driver’s license or a U.S. or state-issued ID with the voter’s photo and address, along with an expiration date, will be allowed to vote in Missouri starting this fall.

But when it comes to the Aug. 2 primary, ID forms like utility bills and paychecks are still allowed.

In Kansas, acceptable forms of identification already have to include a photo. Here are the acceptable IDs for registered voters, according to the Kansas Secretary of State’s office:

  • Driver’s license or ID card issued by Kansas or another state
  • U.S. Passport
  • U.S. Military ID
  • ID card issued by a Native American tribe
  • Employee badge or ID issued by a government office
  • Student ID card from an accredited postsecondary education institution in Kansas
  • Concealed carry license issued by Kansas or another state
  • Public assistance ID card issued by a government office

Even if you vote in advance — in person or by mail — you still need acceptable ID to vote in Kansas and Missouri.

In both states, if you don’t have a driver’s license or another approved ID, residents can apply for a free nondriver identification card with Kansas’ Division of Motor Vehicles and Missouri’s Department of Revenue.

FOX4 will share Missouri and Kansas primary election results after polls close Aug. 2 on air and on fox4kc.com.

