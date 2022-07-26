Selena Gomez Says She’s ‘Grateful’ For Lessons Learned In Her 20s After Celebrating 30th Birthday

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Selena Gomez shared an open and honest message after she turned 30. “Have had a moment to catch up. Though there are so many words to say I’ll simply leave it at this,” Selena wrote in a July 25 Instagram post, which featured two black-and-white portraits of the superstar at her 30th birthday party. “My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today,” she added.

(Photo: Instagram/SelenaGomez)

The Only Murders in the Building star explained that she’s “someone who is still learning, but is more certain what matters and what she wants.” She continued, “Someone who is grateful for every single gift and every single lesson along the way. I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me.. I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you.”

“After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m starting to really like 30,” added Selena, who wore a gorgeous sleeveless white sequin mini dress to her party. “Thank you SO much for being a part of my life, here’s to another decade! Love you all inside and out so much it hurts!”

Ahead of Selena’s big day, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the “Rare” singer feels like her 30s will be a fresh start. “Selena’s milestone birthday has her really reflecting on her life. Her 20s brought her success, but it was a rollercoaster at times,” our insider shared. “She feels like she is at a place in her life now that she was not at before. She has dealt with a lot and has been through so much, but this is all behind her now and 30 marks a new beginning for her.”

Furthermore, the source confirmed that Selena is “recording a new album” after a years-long break from music. “Her songs are much more grown-up and from the heart. She really feels that this is the year that is going to shine,” they said.