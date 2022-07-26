ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Rapunzel Hair Clip Organizer ~ Summer Craft Idea

By Michele
themainstreetmouse.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a cute craft idea from our friends at Disney Family, perfect for the Tangled fan in your household!. ⦁ Measure and cut 42 (3-yard) strands of the yarn. Tie a short piece of yarn around the center of the strands to bundle them. ⦁ Lay the center...

www.themainstreetmouse.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Target Just Put Nearly 1,000 Summer Dresses on Sale Starting at $9 — These 8 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. It’s seriously HOT outside, so clearly summer is in full swing. You can beat the heat and look good doing it when you start filling your closet with breathable, lightweight shift dresses that don’t cling to your body but instead gently drape over it. The best place to find these flattering styles? Target, of course. The store is a haven of affordable fashion, from shirts to shorts and everything in between, but lately, its collection of summer dresses has caught our attention. There are so many cute and breathable styles to shop for. In...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HelloBeautiful

Marjorie And Steve Harvey Show Off Their Fashionionable Style In Fendi Fits

Marjorie and Steve Harvey are still living it up in Paris and serving up LEWKS and style goals in the process!. Taking to Instagram, Marjorie shared an IG Reel of her and her husband strutting their stuff in lavish Fendi ensembles that were everything. Styled by Steve’s stylist, Elly, the fashionable couple had all eyes on them as they showed off their lovely style and incredible fashion sense.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HelloBeautiful

Steve And Marjorie Harvey Shut Instagram Down In Matching Black And White Fits

Marjorie and Steve Harvey are still killing the fashion game while vacationing in Paris and they are serving up LEWKS and style goals in the process!. Taking to Instagram, Marjorie shared an IG Reel of her and her husband strutting their stuff in matching black and white ensembles that certainly broke the internet. Styled by Steve’s stylist, Elly, the fashionable couple had all eyes on them as they showed off their lovely style and incredible fashion sense while rocking a look by Monot including a $575 white top and 4595 flare ankle split trousers which she paired with open toe shoes. Steve matched his wife’s fly and wore a Dior top and Tom Ford pants with Prada shoes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Vogue Magazine

This Minimalist Bride Wore a Dress by The Row for Her California Dude Ranch Wedding

Danielle Hausberg and Josh Bleiweis were summer-camp sweethearts. At age 13, Danielle, encouraged by her Canadian mother, decided to leave her hometown of Los Angeles and spend her school break in the remote Ontario wilderness at Camp White Pine. Her fellow camper? A floppy-haired, adventurous boy from Toronto named Josh. Over swimming, rock climbing, and s’mores, a teen romance blossomed—and lasted far beyond their assigned session. The two began a long distance, Canadian relationship, “seeing each other maybe a few times throughout the year and always reconnecting at camp,” recalls Danielle. Even as they aged out of Camp White Pine, their relationship didn’t: Josh flew down to L.A. to be Danielle’s prom date, and Danielle ended up joining Josh at college in Canada.
LOS ANGELES, CA
whowhatwear

The Anti-Trend Sandals Every Insider Is Wearing This Summer

For summer, we’re seeing major shoe trends from bold shades to fisherman sandals to edgy knee-high boots like the Balenciaga Cagoles on the rise. Time will tell how long these trends remain cool in fashion, but if you’re interested in investing in anti-trend shoes that you can bet on being stylish for years and years to come, look to minimalistic sandals. A style all the fashion people are wearing this summer, strappy sandals are minimalistic, sleek, and cool—all while being on-trend without overly trendy.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Kelley
Us Weekly

This Swingy Dress Is Like a Comfy Work of Art

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Want to add a little extra oomph to your style? Some people are all about simple colors and minimal designs, but if you want your next dress to be an intricately-designed, eye-catching beauty, we’ve got you. This dress is so stunning, in fact, it practically belongs in a museum!
APPAREL
WWD

Zoe Saldana Goes Bohemian-chic, Walks Hand-in-hand With Eli Saldana at Dior’s Couture Fall 2022 Show

Zoe Saldana made her appearance at the Dior couture show a family affair. On Monday, the actress attended the French luxury fashion house’s fall 2022 couture show in Paris with her relative Eli Saldana. She wore a bohemian chic-inspired look, which was a white tank paired with a fringe vest with a black collar, an oversized black belt with gold metal detailing and a white embroidered maxi floral skirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapunzel#Disney Family#Braid#The Main Street Mouse
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Dances in ‘Light My Fire’ Video in Fishnet Stockings, Lace-Up Dress & Hidden Heels in

Gwen Stefani took the chance to dance with Shenseea and Sean Paul in the latter’s latest music video, “Light My Fire.”. For the occasion, the “Hollaback Girl” singer danced in a black long-sleeved fishnet top layered over a yellow and green minidress. The strapless piece included a front bodice laced up with black ties, creating a sleek cutout silhouette. Adding to her outfit’s allure was a set of thigh-high black fishnet stockings, as well as layered gold rings, bracelets and necklaces — plus a set of hoop earrings.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disneyland
bravotv.com

Robyn Dixon Is So Stunning in a Sparkling Cutout Wedding Guest Dress

The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member picked a gorgeous dress for a recent wedding in Jamaica, which she attended with her sons and Juan. Robyn Dixon, Juan Dixon, and their two sons, Corey and Carter, recently jetted to Jamaica for some sand, sun, and a wedding. Naturally, that means The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member packed a suitcase full of summery and festive clothing.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HelloBeautiful

Ciara And Her Fashionable Family Show Off Their Effortless Style To Her New Single, ‘Jump’

Ciara and her family know a thing or two about fashion and the beauty recently took to Instagram to show off her family’s effortless style. Taking to the platform, the “Jump” songstress shared an IG Reel of herself, her hubby Russell and their three children, Future, Sienna and baby Win as they were all dressed to the nines and showing off their fashion sense. For the fun video, Ci Ci donned a champagne colored slip dress that fit her like a glove. She paired the look with dramatic makeup and a slicked back hairstyle with curled edges. She then passed the camera to her son, Future, who matched his mom’s fly and also rocked a champagne and white colored ensemble. From there, Sienna took center stage and stole the show with her matching dress and fan. Last but not least, Russell and Win took over the video and closed it out looking as dapper as ever.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

This Stylist Wore Sparkles for Her Wedding Celebration Amid Vineyards in Lisbon

When it came time to plan her wedding, Portuguese stylist Mafalda Patricio sought to create an experience that would reflect her distinct taste and prioritize fun for guests. “We always knew we wanted a wedding different from the ones we were used to seeing,” she says. She and her now-husband, surfboard designer Diogo Appleton, decided to have a garden ceremony and countryside celebration in Lisbon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Keith Urban Boosts His Height in Creepers to Match Nicole Kidman in Heels at Balenciaga Fashion Show Dinner Party

Click here to read the full article. After his wife Nicole Kidman went viral walking the Balenciaga fall 2022 Haute Couture collection runway in Paris, Keith Urban celebrated by her side at the luxury brand’s dinner party on Wendesday. Keith snuggled close to Kidman, who was clad in the label’s sparkling gown. Urban dressed simply, balancing out Kidman’s more dramatic look by dressing down in a black blazer and white T-shirt tucked into black oversized trousers. The singer found his footing, slipping into black dress shoes with prominent, rounded toes. The shoes resemble creepers, fitted with chunky soles that act as a...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy