LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Streetscape improvements along the Hollywood Walk of Fame will begin next summer, Councilman Mitch O’Farrell announced Thursday. O’Farrell, whose district includes Hollywood, said his office has been working on improvements along the famed stretch of Hollywood Boulevard for the last three years. He was aided by $7.2 million in funding from LA Metro’s Measure M Metro Active Transport (MAT) program for improvements on the street.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO