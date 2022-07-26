Names released of the woman killed, suspect involved in Modesto DUI crash

Names were released Monday of the woman killed and the suspect involved in a DUI crash at the border of Modesto and Ceres over the weekend.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Morgan Road, just north of East Whitmore Avenue at about 10:15 p.m. Friday.

The suspect, 25-year-old Jose Prado Diaz of Ceres, rear-ended a Ford Explorer stopped for traffic at the intersection, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear. Diaz’s vehicle and the Ford then crashed into two other waiting vehicles.

Avina Loreto, 80 of Ceres, who was in the back seat of the Ford, suffered fatal injuries. Three other adults in that vehicle had mild to moderate injuries, Bear said.

Diaz remains hospitalized with moderate injuries but he was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence.

People in the other two vehicles were not injured, Bear said.